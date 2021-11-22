Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Gallery: Renovated downtown Rochester home on the market for $2.3M
Gallery: Renovated downtown Rochester home on the market for $2.3M

It's steps from the Mayo Clinic in an historic neighborhood.
It's steps from the Mayo Clinic in an historic neighborhood.

A renovated home steps from downtown Rochester and the Mayo Clinic is on the market for $2.3 million.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom 5,926-square-foot home at 835 8th Ave. SW in Rochester was built in 1943 and has been completely renovated to include modern conveniences while maintaining its character. Melissa Niichel with Edina Realty has the listing

Have a look inside:

"​A like-new property in a historical neighborhood, [the owners] have done a magnificent job of expanding this home, enlarging the backyard, and creating a haven right in the heart of the City of Rochester, in downtown's "Pill Hill" neighborhood," Niichel told Bring Me The News.

The current owners — a surgeon at the Mayo Clinic and co-owner of Avenue8design, an interior design firm — are originally from Tennessee and they wouldn't be selling their home if another home they've dreamed of living in didn't go on the market, Niichel explained.

"[This is] a real once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for another buyer to take their current property where all the work has been done, literally. Move in and start living! It's truly a masterpiece," Niichel said. 

The main level of the four-level home offers an "outstretched floor plan" with room for entertaining, Niichel said. The kitchen transitions into a dining room and then a living room with a gas fireplace. There is also a main-level family room, office, bedroom and an indoor/outdoor patio, which features a gas fireplace and a large outdoor grill station.

"My favorite feature of the home is the main area living space and family room. It's extensive, yet extremely comfortable and welcoming — a beautiful blend of practical and elegance," Niichel said.

The primary bedroom has a built-in fireplace, a speaker system, hardwood floors, and a large three-panel window overlooking the backyard, as well as his-and-her walk-in closets and en suite bathroom with his-and-her vanities. 

The upper levels feature additional bedrooms, including a second primary bedroom, several bathrooms, a laundry room, a loft space, and a reading nook/hallway study. The home also boasts a lower-level family room and workout room, a large mudroom with built-in storage space, and a three-car garage with workshop space.

The home is situated on a double lot totaling 0.41 acres. In the backyard, there is a deck, a pergola, a sunken stone landing with a fire pit, a sports court, and a zipline. 

Niichel noted the home's walkability, the "sweetness of this historic neighborhood where many of the kids walk to the elementary school and a central location for busy families go to and from activities" make it the "perfect location, and the perfect home."

