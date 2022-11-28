Skip to main content
Gallery: Restaurant with revolving sushi bar opens at Mall of America

The Kura experience has arrived in Minnesota.

Kura Sushi Revolving Sushi Bar. Courtesy of Mall of America.

Kura Sushi, a Japanese chain restaurant known for its innovative "revolving sushi" concept, has opened at Mall of America. 

The restaurant, which is the first Kura Sushi location in Minnesota, opened last week on the northern end of the third floor. 

Since its founding in Japan in 1977, Kura Sushi, Inc. has grown with more than 500 locations combined across Japan, Taiwan and the United States, according to the company's website

The authentic Japanese dishes are each prepared without artificial sweeteners, seasonings, preservations or colorings. 

"Our conveyor belt system gives our restaurant a sense of constant motion and excitement, attracting guests that are looking for a fun, experiential meal," the restaurant advertises on Mall of America's website

Kura Sushi is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday. 

