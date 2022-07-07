Skip to main content
Gallery: Retro 'Barbie House' bungalow hits the market for $250k in St. Cloud

Gallery: Retro 'Barbie House' bungalow hits the market for $250k in St. Cloud

Bold colors and patterns are paired with retro furnishings in this St. Cloud peculiarity.

Photo by Jared Martin - Homecoming Photography.

Bold colors and patterns are paired with retro furnishings in this St. Cloud peculiarity.

A riverfront bungalow for sale in St. Cloud with a Pepto Bismol-pink living room and other kitsch color schemes is catching a viral moment online. 

The home at 630 Riverside Dr. SE is listed for $250,000. On Wednesday, photos of the home received tens of thousands views after being shared by the popular Twitter account, Zillow Gone Wild. 

While the floor-to-ceiling colors and patterns might all look original, much of the home's eye catching appearance is the work of the home's second owner, who bought the house in 2019. 

"The owner has really put his heart into making it even more unique than it already was," said Dolly Langer, who has the listing with Edina Realty. 

630 Riverside Drive SE.

image
20
Gallery
20 Images

The original peach and white color scheme was overhauled in recent years to dial up the home's quirky interior with elements including hot pink carpet, pink cupboards and turquoise walls. 

Turquoise paint is also found on the exterior of the cinderblock home with black trim and gold doors completing the look. 

Buying or selling? Find a realtor using the BMTN Directory

A feature in Racket likened the home's appearance to that of a "Barbie House". 

Original design features include a circus-themed bathroom and an adjustable light fixture over the dining room table. Additionally, Langer said the father in the original family who owned the home was a local shop teacher, hence the various wood built-ins. 

"It's definitely not the house for everyone," Langer said. "It's definitely a home that takes a certain person, but I think that's what so great about it, too." 

"It's so well kept I think it's really a local landmark," she continued. "It's a gem." 

Next Up

image
MN Property

Gallery: Retro 'Barbie House' bungalow hits the market for $250k in St. Cloud

Bold colors and patterns are paired with retro furnishings in this St. Cloud peculiarity.

image
Minnesota Life

Young loon reunites with mother on Twin Cities lake after rescue from fishing litter

Rescuers say the loon's story highlights the threat of improperly disposed fishing tackle on Minnesota lakes.

Pixabay - water surface
WI News

Body recovered in Mississippi River in Wisconsin

The woman has been identified as a 61-year-old woman from Independence, Wisconsin.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 5

Figures are now being reported weekly in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 12.50.06 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Tributes pour in after Rochester comic shop owner's death from sudden illness

Craig Cotten died Monday after becoming hospitalized in late June.

lightning
MN Weather

Tropical-like thunderstorms today, Sunday storms could be severe

Slow-moving thunderstorms could dump heavy rain with frequent lightning Thursday.

Fireworks going off in downtown Minneapolis
MN News

No arrests made in Fourth of July chaos; Walz pledges further state help

A spokesperson with the Minneapolis Police Department said they received over 1,300 911 calls on Monday during a seven-hour period.

Screen Shot 2022-07-07 at 10.32.46 AM
MN News

Duluth teen charged with murder of high schooler

The shooting happened this past weekend in Duluth.

The Wienery
Bars and Restaurants

Minnesota's best hotdog found in Minneapolis, food website claims

The Wienery has been plying its trade in Cedar Riverside since the '80s.

Screen Shot 2022-07-07 at 8.56.37 AM
MN News

Diners injured after 15-year-old driver accidentally crashes into restaurant

The crash took place at the Dorset House late last month.

Governor Tim Walz
MN News

Walz: Nearly 1M Minnesotans have applied for frontline worker pay

The governor noted that the checks could be smaller depending on the number of people who apply.

Chet Holmgren
MN Sports

Kevin Durant compliments Chet Holmgren's debut (and his shoes)

The Minneapolis native made a sizzling summer league debut wearing Durant's shoe.

Related

ugliest house in america
MN Property

MN home featured on new HGTV show 'Ugliest House in America'

The Poseidon House is among the 12 hideous homes host Retta will tour during the special series.

Image-1
MN Property

Gallery: Rare home by Frank Lloyd Wright's draftsman for sale in Rochester

The home's architect, John Howe, is referred to as "the pencil in Frank Lloyd Wright's hand."

Home 1
MN Property

Gallery: $5.1M artist hideaway with 67 acres, Lenny Kravitz door handles

The stunning home is surrounded by virgin forest land, and comes with 1.5 miles of Itasca County shoreline.

photo-0068
MN Property

Gallery: Home in exclusive Edina cul de sac on market for $1.8M

The stunning 6,000-square-foot home is on a 1-acre plot in an Edina cul-de-sac.

Home 1
MN Property

Gallery: Acclaimed home with views of Lake of the Isles hits market

The home was named an ASID Home of the Year in 2010.

ShoreWood 24
MN Property

Gallery: Mansion on shores of Lake Minnetonka hits market for $5.75M

The home is newly listed.

stillwater 1
MN Property

Gallery: Stillwater's historic Ivory McKusick House on the market for $775K

The home was built in 1878 and features modern amenities.

rochester 1
MN Property

Gallery: Renovated downtown Rochester home on the market for $2.3M

It's steps from the Mayo Clinic in an historic neighborhood.