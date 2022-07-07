Gallery: Retro 'Barbie House' bungalow hits the market for $250k in St. Cloud

A riverfront bungalow for sale in St. Cloud with a Pepto Bismol-pink living room and other kitsch color schemes is catching a viral moment online.

The home at 630 Riverside Dr. SE is listed for $250,000. On Wednesday, photos of the home received tens of thousands views after being shared by the popular Twitter account, Zillow Gone Wild.

While the floor-to-ceiling colors and patterns might all look original, much of the home's eye catching appearance is the work of the home's second owner, who bought the house in 2019.

"The owner has really put his heart into making it even more unique than it already was," said Dolly Langer, who has the listing with Edina Realty.

The original peach and white color scheme was overhauled in recent years to dial up the home's quirky interior with elements including hot pink carpet, pink cupboards and turquoise walls.

Turquoise paint is also found on the exterior of the cinderblock home with black trim and gold doors completing the look.

A feature in Racket likened the home's appearance to that of a "Barbie House".

Original design features include a circus-themed bathroom and an adjustable light fixture over the dining room table. Additionally, Langer said the father in the original family who owned the home was a local shop teacher, hence the various wood built-ins.

"It's definitely not the house for everyone," Langer said. "It's definitely a home that takes a certain person, but I think that's what so great about it, too."

"It's so well kept I think it's really a local landmark," she continued. "It's a gem."