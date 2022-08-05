Gallery: Sale of Minneapolis penthouse marks highest price for condo in MN history

A downtown Minneapolis condo on the market for nearly $7 million has sold, marking the highest sale price for a property of its type in state history.

The penthouse condo at the Washburn Lofts at 700 S. 2nd St., next to the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis' Warehouse District, sold within 22 days at its asking price of $6.995 million.

Jeffrey Dewing with Coldwell Banker, who had the listing, said it's the highest price on a condo sale ever recorded in Minnesota history on Multiple Listing Service.

Dewing did not wish to reveal the name of the seller out of respect for his client's privacy.

It has been reported however by a few outlets in the Twin Cities – and we can confirm via county property records – that the owner is Bob Pohlad, the brother of Twins owner Jim and the former CEO of PepsiAmericas, who is now responsible for the oversight of various Pohlad Companies subsidiaries.

Dewing said the condo underwent a complete remodel after being purchased by the seller in 2016. The interior design is the work of Billy Beson Company.

The 4,400-square-foot penthouse offers panoramic views of the river and skyline and a 3,000-square-foot private terrace with an outdoor kitchen, shower and sauna.

Dewing declined to comment on the buyer.

