Gallery: Mansion on shores of Lake Minnetonka hits market for $5.75M

This Shorewood mansion really comes into its own as the weather turns warm, with its main level living areas opening up to panoramic views of Lake Minnetonka.

The just-listed, 5,805 square-foot home at 25501 Birch Bluff Road is situated on the southern shore of Upper Lake Minnetonka, and is on the market for $5.75 million.

Listing agent Jeff Dewing, of Coldwell Banker, says the home offers year-round enjoyment through its four-season porch and multiple patio spaces.

"There are folding glass doors that open up between the porch and patio, and the informal dining/kitchen and the patio—it creates the perfect blend of indoor and. outdoor living," he says.

Dewing says the home has the "perfect elevation from the water," providing expansive views of one of Minnesota's most popular lakes, with a large covered dock providing summer storage for multiple boats.

There's plenty to do in the winter too, with a large entertainment space in the lower level including a game room, wood bar, and a wine cellar.

The home was custom built by Water Street Homes in 2014 and designed by architect Ben Nelson.

