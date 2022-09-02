Gallery: St. Croix River home is 'modern masterpiece'

A riverside patio, a private hot tub deck and a sand beach offer plenty of places to catch the sunset at property for sale on the St. Croix River near River Falls, Wisconsin.

Kathy and Lisa Madore with Edina Realty have the $3M listing at 206 N. Ilwaco Rd. in Troy Township, Wisconsin.

This "modern masterpiece" is nested on two acres of land and features approximately 400-feet of sand beach, according to the listing.

The two-bedroom, five-bathroom home's sprawling heated decks spanning over 2,000-square-feet and feature a Kalamazoo outdoor kitchen. The main kitchen features hidden appliances by Valcucine.

The elevated deck on the beach at the waters edge-an amazing spot to sit in the shade and relax, according to Kathy and Lisa Madore.

The cold rolled steel staircase is another notable feature.

"Then there's the private hot tub deck overlooking the ravine, the perfect spot to end the day," the agents shared.

The current owner built the home over the course of five years.

Kathy and Lisa Madore said the property is perfect for anyone who craves a home that's architecturally interesting featuring high-end finishes and smart home technology, all while being surrounded by nature.

