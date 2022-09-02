Skip to main content
Gallery: St. Croix River home is 'modern masterpiece'

Gallery: St. Croix River home is 'modern masterpiece'

The property features over 2,000-square-feet of decking.

206 N. Ilwaco Rd. in Troy Townaship, Wisconsin. Courtesy of Spacecrafting.

The property features over 2,000-square-feet of decking.

A riverside patio, a private hot tub deck and a sand beach offer plenty of places to catch the sunset at property for sale on the St. Croix River near River Falls, Wisconsin. 

Kathy and Lisa Madore with Edina Realty have the $3M listing at 206 N. Ilwaco Rd. in Troy Township, Wisconsin

This "modern masterpiece" is nested on two acres of land and features approximately 400-feet of sand beach, according to the listing. 

206 N. Ilwaco Rd.

image
31
Gallery
31 Images

The two-bedroom, five-bathroom home's sprawling heated decks spanning over 2,000-square-feet and feature a Kalamazoo outdoor kitchen. The main kitchen features hidden appliances by Valcucine

The elevated deck on the beach at the waters edge-an amazing spot to sit in the shade and relax, according to Kathy and Lisa Madore. 

The cold rolled steel staircase is another notable feature. 

"Then there's the private hot tub deck overlooking the ravine, the perfect spot to end the day," the agents shared. 

The current owner built the home over the course of five years.

Kathy and Lisa Madore said the property is perfect for anyone who craves a home that's architecturally interesting featuring high-end finishes and smart home technology, all while being surrounded by nature. 

Buying or selling? Find a realtor using the BMTN Directory

Next Up

image
MN Property

Gallery: St. Croix River home is 'modern masterpiece'

The property features over 2,000-square-feet of decking.

image
MN News

St. Paul Police: Gas station employee shot on Grand Avenue

Police believe a confrontation led to the shooting.

Death Valley
MN Weather

Is Death Valley about to break the all-time September temperature record?

How long until a place like Death Valley truly is the valley of death?

Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 7.13.03 AM
MN News

Fleeing Old Navy shoplifting suspect goes wrong way on Hwy. 10

Two people were arrested.

harley-davidson-gbe6148579_1280
MN News

Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes

The county has seen the same number of serious-injury crashes so far this year as in all of 2021.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man accused of kidnapping drove 124mph while fleeing police

A man is accused of kidnapping a woman after she got into his vehicle in downtown Minneapolis

image
MN Property

Gallery: P.J. Fleck's Lake Minnetonka vacation home hits market for $2.5M

The home overlooks Crooks Bay.

DonaldWilliamsMug
MN News

Chauvin trial witness charged with assault of ex-girlfriend outside State Fair

Donald Williams was one of the witnesses to George Floyd's murder.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 10.40.05 AM
MN News

What's inside Scott Jensen's education plan?

Scott Jensen unveiled his 10-point education plan Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 2.04.15 PM
MN News

Twin Cities teacher charged with past sexual abuse of two boys

The youngest victim was 10-years-old when the alleged abuse began.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 1.37.59 PM
MN Music and Radio

After exiting The Current, Mary Lucia starts as columnist for DISPATCH

The beloved radio host has a new column.

movie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Tickets will be $3 at dozens of MN theaters on Saturday

Discounted tickets are available at select Regal, AMC and other theaters on Saturday.

Related

20210620203324526230000000-o (1)
MN Property

Gallery: Home on island near Canadian border on the market for $1.5M

The home boasts 2,000-square-feet of deck overlooking Lake of the Woods and Canada.

161-custom-6525 Rowland Road Eden Praire-193
MN Property

Gallery: Rare dual-dome home for sale in Eden Prairie, comes with slides

It's on the market for $2.99 million.

Minnesota Life

Gallery: Home on the St. Croix has its own tram down to the shore

The unusual feature comes with this 5-bedroom property in River Falls.

house 47
MN Property

Gallery: Historic St. Paul home that F. Scott Fitzgerald frequented is for sale

The home was featured in one of Fitzgerald's short stories.

image003
MN Property

Gallery: A home that's 30 mins from the metro, but feels like a country retreat

It's located just north of Stillwater, and comes with its own sauna.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Peninsula home in Brainerd Lakes on market for only 2nd time in 100 years

The secluded property offers 1,400 feet of private lake frontage.

Image-1
MN Property

Gallery: Rare home by Frank Lloyd Wright's draftsman for sale in Rochester

The home's architect, John Howe, is referred to as "the pencil in Frank Lloyd Wright's hand."

photo-005
MN Property

Gallery: Kirby Puckett's former Brooklyn Park home for sale at $485,000

The home still features some of Kirby's touches, and apparently a secret compartment in the wet bar.