Skip to main content
Gallery: St. Paul to present Hmong Plaza designs at open house event

Gallery: St. Paul to present Hmong Plaza designs at open house event

The China Garden is located within Phalen Regional Park.

Hmong Plaza, St. Paul — Changsha China Garden, Phalen Regional Park via city of St. Paul.

The China Garden is located within Phalen Regional Park.

Longstanding plans to construct a Hmong Cultural Plaza within St. Paul's growing China Garden are moving forward. 

St. Paul Parks and Recreation is set to host a community open house next month to gather feedback and wrap-up the schematic design phase of the project. The open house is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7 at Hmong Village. 

The garden on the northwest side of Lake Phalen is a collaboration between the city and its longtime sister-city Changsha, in China's Hunan province.

Saint Paul — Changsha China Friendship Garden.

Screen Shot 2022-12-28 at 1.36.41 PM
4
Gallery
4 Images

The garden, which city officials say is the first Changsha-style garden in the United States, today features a pavilion, entrance arch and other elements on the north side of the Phalen Channel. 

Guided by a master plan completed in 2017, the city is working with cultural experts, design professionals and artists to bring the Hmong Plaza and other future additions to the garden. 

Other elements planned for future phases of the project include a Moon Bridge designed to connect the garden to Picnic Island, a Moon Gate to mark the east entrance and expanded garden spaces. 

The upcoming open house event will include a presentation at 10:30 a.m. and offer time for attendees to ask questions of the project team. A Hmong interpreter will be available. 

Construction is planned to begin on the Hmong Plaza sometime in 2023. 

Next Up

320639528_3549010575382492_9213520312102488192_n
MN Lifestyle

Gallery: St. Paul to present Hmong Plaza designs at open house event

The China Garden is located within Phalen Regional Park.

image
MN News

Sheriff: Man found dead near Elko New Market might've crashed stolen car, froze

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and multiple other agencies responded to the scene.

baby
MN Lifestyle

M Health Fairview: Charlotte, Theodore top baby names in 2022

Know anyone who contributed to this list?

Watertown
MN News

Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities

The 42-year-old man has been identified.

George Musser
MN News

Sheriff: George Musser died of cold weather exposure

The 20-year-old left a bar on foot Dec. 24, according to police. His body was found on Christmas Day.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Baby hospitalized after being found in stolen vehicle in Minneapolis

Police said the baby was treated for hypothermia.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Walz proposes fraud detection plan in response to Feeding Our Future scheme

Minnesota saw the largest known pandemic fraud case in the nation.

Screen Shot 2022-12-28 at 9.14.16 AM
MN News

Effort to help family after Christmas Eve fire destroys their home

A GoFundMe was started to raise money for the family.

Melvin Carter
MN News

St. Paul considers 1% sales tax increase to fund roads, parks improvements

The City Council will consider the proposal on Jan. 4.

Screen Shot 2022-12-28 at 7.12.37 AM
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota TV and radio legend Mark Rosen announces engagement

Rosen and Minnesota Vikings chief legal officer Karin Nelson are getting married.

St. Paul police
MN News

Record 40th homicide confirmed in St. Paul Tuesday night

St. Paul's homicide count has equaled or surpassed the record high three years in a row.

Screen Shot 2022-12-27 at 3.53.31 PM
MN News

Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in double killing at St. Paul transit station

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Related

image
MN Property

Gallery: Stately brick manor overlooking downtown St. Paul lists for nearly $1.3M

The home is perched high atop a bluff rising from the floodplain.

Cory Buerke
MN News

Worker dies after being hit by falling object in St. Paul

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Phalen Regional Park in St. Paul.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Historic mansion by Glensheen architect for sale in St. Paul

The Victorian mansion can be found on historic Summit Avenue.

Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 9.38.30 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

St. Paul featured on Hallmark Channel's 'Christmas Cam' livestream

Downtown's dazzling display can be viewed from anywhere in the world.

image
Minnesota Life

St. Paul's new 'skate trail' brings non-traditional park to life

Gateway Park is the first of four parks to open in the Highland Bridge redevelopment.

Police tape
MN News

Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening

It happened around 6:10 p.m. on the city's East Side.

St. Paul police
MN News

Record 40th homicide confirmed in St. Paul Tuesday night

St. Paul's homicide count has equaled or surpassed the record high three years in a row.

image
MN Shopping

Gallery: All-in-one Japanese retailer opens in Mall of America

The retailer has several locations in New York City.