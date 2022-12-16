Gallery: Stately brick manor overlooking downtown St. Paul lists for nearly $1.3M

A historic mansion hitting the market in St. Paul this week features dazzling skyline views of downtown and the city's prominent landmarks.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom brick manor is perched on a half-acre bluff property, where residents and guests can enjoy taking in views of the Cathedral of Saint Paul, the Minnesota Capitol, the Mississippi River Valley and the downtown skyline.

The home, built in 1904, has been renovated to preserve its historic character while offering luxury amenities for modern living.

420 Ohio Street 39 Gallery 39 Images

The spacious kitchen features an exposed brick wall, an above-stove kettle faucet and oversized kitchen island, which can comfortably seat four.

Ornate woodwork and Arts and Crafts-style wallpaper blend warmth and brightness throughout the historic home.

Michael D. Smith and Rebekah Cook with Anderson Realty have the $1.295M listing at 420 Ohio Street.

