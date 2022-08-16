Skip to main content
Gallery: Stillwater estate turned into private oasis hits market for first time

The sprawling estate is minutes from downtown Stillwater.

10754 Stonebridge Trail N. in Stillwater, Minn. Courtesy of SpaceCrafting.

Over 80 acres of prairie, trails, orchards and pine groves await the next owner of a secluded Stillwater estate, which hit the market this month for the first time in the property's history. 

Judy L. Craig with Edina Realty has the $4.5 million dollar listing at 10754 Stonebridge Trail N. 

The estate is anchored by a 6,000-square-foot brick home and a gambrel roof horse barn with attached living quarters.

Craig said a full brick home, constructed with handmade bricks in 2004, is a rare find in a modern home.

The interior includes exposed brick walls, a large Rumford-style fireplace in the kitchen area, painted millwork, red birch hardwood floor and knotty alder doors. The exterior features authentic copper gutters, a sun porch and a hot tub. 

"I love the three season porch which faces south and has beautiful views of the tree canopy behind the house – it feels like being in a tree house," Craig told Bring Me The News. "There is an antique gas fireplace in the porch and it will take the chill out of a winter’s day." 

The current owners transformed the property from a corn field with run-down buildings to the private oasis it offers today. 

After 20 years — and with children and grandchildren moving out of Minnesota — they're ready to sell in hopes of simplifying their own lives and finding more time to travel. 

While there's over seven acres of fenced pasture land for equestrian uses, Craig said the property could be easily reinvented into a vineyard, a nursery or event space. 

According to the listing, much of the land was seeded for a prairie in 2003 and today offers new-growth forest with many miles of scenic trails for walking, riding and skiing. 

The property also boasts fruit tree orchards, various ponds, and pine groves with over 2,000 trees. 

Craig said the estate is perfect for an outdoors enthusiast who values the quiet, serene lifestyle or a buyer with ambitious and creative development ideas.

"It feels as if you live in your own private sanctuary far from the worries of the outside world," she said. "However, you are minutes from Stillwater and only 20 minutes from Minneapolis." 

