Gallery: Stunning home on shores of White Bear Lake on market for $3.65M

A modern but timelessly designed home with more than 6,500-square-feet of space on the shores of White Bear Lake has hit the market for $3.65 million.

The custom-built 1999 home, which is designed to maximize the lake views, can be found at 73 Tamarack Street in Mahtomedi.

Judy Craig, of The Craig Group and Edina Realty, has the listing, and says that the home is the perfect blend of expansive and cozy.

"It’s a big home with over 6,500 finished square feet – great for entertaining but also great intimate quiet spaces," she said.

"This iconic setting on historical White Bear Lake matches timeless old world charm with today’s updated design," she continues. "It's elegantly positioned to enjoy evening sunsets around a bonfire, you can take in the charm of lakeside living near championship-rated golf courses, as well as award-winning schools, fine dining, and inviting brew pubs."

Stunning views add decoration to the home's main living and dining room, as well as the two screened porches. The home has four bedrooms, all of which have their own ensuite bathrooms.

There is no shortage of recreation options, with the lower levels including a rec room and a bar and wine room. Gardening the 0.9 acre lot is made easier by the presence of a dedicated potting room.

There is ample vehicle space as well, with Craig telling Bring Me The News that there is an attached three-car garage as well as a detached two-car garage, which she notes is not usually found on a lake lot.