The Inver Grove Heights home of ex-Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is on the market.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 8,887-square-feet home at 8718 Alvarado Trail has an athletic court in the lower level.

It's on the market for $1.995 million. Jeffrey Dewing with Coldwell Banker has the listing (H/T to Racket for spotting it).

Have a look inside:

When asked what his favorite feature of the home is, Dewing told Bring Me The News.: "The private hilltop setting is really rare and a great feature." He also mentioned the remodel the current owners did to open up the floorplan on the main level.

"The kitchen remodel turned out beautifully, an expansive island, wine bar, walk-in pantry, and open floorplan to the family room," Dewing said.

Also on the main level, there's are two offices and a sunroom with heated floors. Upstairs, there's a primary suite with dual walk-in closets and a bathroom with heated floors. There are also two guest bedrooms with ensuites, a laundry room, and a bonus room with a kitchenette and a bathroom.

On the lower level, there's a family room with a wet bar, two bedrooms with ensuites, a laundry room, an athletic court, and a workshop.

"It's a great property, a very private 6-plus acre setting with pond and nature views," Dewing told BMTN.

The listing touts the home's location, with quick and easy access to the airport, the Vikings facility in Eagan, and downtown St. Paul. Dewey told Bring Me The News the property has a tree-lined paver driveway that provides access to the upper and lower heated garages (the home has seven garage stalls).

The Minnesota Vikings fired Zimmer at the end of this season after going 72-56-1 in his eight seasons with the Vikings. He's reportedly looking for a new NFL job.