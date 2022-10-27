Gallery: There's room for over 30 guests inside this $3.8M Wisconsin cabin

A luxurious 57-acre lakeside retreat in Birchwood, Wisconsin is on the market for $3.8 million.

The sprawling cabin at N2055 Elbow Lake Rd. offers access to three pristine lakes and protected forest, just over a two-hour drive from the Twin Cities. Jennifer Cutter with Edina Realty has the listing.

N2055 Elbow Lake Rd, Birchwood, WI 44 Gallery 44 Images

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom main lodge can sleep 24 guests, with room for another 14 between the carriage house and bunkhouse.

The log-and-stone cabin is designed by celebrated SALA Architects designer Katherine Hillbrand and the interior design is by Talla Skogmo.

The cabin centers around a "soaring yet intimate" central gathering room, according to the listing. Amenities include a redwood sauna and spa, two outdoor showers, a pizza oven, a hot tub, a pickle ball court and a floating dock.

Built in 2003, the original owners of the roughly 8,200-square-foot cabin created a place for extended family to gather year round, the listing states.