Gallery: This quintessential mission-style home in Kenwood just recently sold
The home resides in the heart of Kenwood, near Lake of the Isles

Listed by Mike Olafson and Gary Bennett of Lakes Area Realty, this remarkable and well-recognized example of Midwestern mission-style architecture was recently sold. 

Carefully updated and lovingly maintained, this unique home is in the heart of the Minneapolis Kenwood neighborhood. It showcases interior details such as the beautifully restored quarter-sawn oak, the incredible staircase, ceiling beams, doors with period hardware, paneling, moldings and magnificent, century-old, but mechanically updated light fixtures.

1938 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis MN

If you would like to learn more about homes for sale in the Minneapolis Lakes Area neighborhoods or would like to know the value of your home, please contact Mike Olafson at (612) 229-6972 or Gary Bennett at (612) 229-5910 for more information.

