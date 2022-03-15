Gallery: Tudor-style home in Bloomington overlooks Minnesota River valley

Skip to main content
The 1920s home is on the market for $684,000.

Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts | RE/MAX Results

The 1920s home is on the market for $684,000.

An English cottage-style Tudor home in Bloomington that's near the Minnesota River is going on the market Wednesday with a list price of $684,000.

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2,590-square-foot home at 2825 Overlook Circle in Bloomington was built in 1924. Cristina Edelstein-Skurat and Eric Wozniak of RE/MAX Results have the listing

Have a look inside: 

2825 Overlook Circle, Bloomington

Bloomington 1
24
Gallery
24 Images

A home unique for the area

The current owners told Bring Me The News the home is perfect for "Someone who appreciates the charm and history of an old home and loves the city, but values the peace and quiet of the country."

The owners touted the home's "colorful" history, noting it's rumored to have been a hunting cabin for the Pillsbury family in the 1920s, though the owners haven't dug deep enough to confirm that. It was also home to a local artist who converted the former coal shed into his studio.

They noted the original home that was built in the 1920s consisted of what is now the living room and it grew from there. 

"The style, age and the land on which it sits are very unique for the area," the current owners said. 

When you walk inside the home, there is a large foyer and library with built-ins and a reading nook. The main floor also boasts a living room and formal dining room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features a Viking range and stainless steel appliances with plenty of storage and a large pantry. There's also a bathroom off the kitchen. 

Buying or selling? Find a realtor using the BMTN directory

Three bedrooms are also on the main level, including a primary suite with a bathroom, walk-in shower, double vanity and large closet. 

The finished lower level includes a fourth bedroom, a family room, a bathroom and laundry room, as well as storage. 

Outside, there is a guest house, which was formerly a coal shed and then an artist studio, boasts vaulted ceilings, wood beams, a fireplace and screened-in deck overlooking the wooded backyard. .

When asked what their favorite feature of the home is, the current owners told Bring Me The News

"It’s difficult to choose one. We both love what we call 'the cottage' in the backyard. But, our two favorite rooms are the great room and what we call the library, between the foyer and the great room. They’re so charming and cozy, but the space and flow are perfect for entertaining. The original wood burning fireplace is very special. When it’s roaring at Christmas with the tree as the centerpiece of the room, it looks like part of a Dickens village."

The home, on 0.4 acres of land, is in a cul-de-sac in the Overlook Circle neighborhood is a short walk to the Nine Mile Creek trail and Dwan Golf Course.

"It’s not uncommon to look out the kitchen in the morning in the Spring and see a doe with her fawns laying in the backyard or our regular visitors, the wild turkey," the owners said. 

