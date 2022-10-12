Gallery: Wild player Matt Dumba lists his $1.2M condo at Hotel Ivy

A luxury condominium owned by Minnesota Wild player Matt Dumba is on the market in downtown Minneapolis for $1.2 million.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom Ivy Residences condo is within Hotel Ivy. Reide Housley with Realty Group LLC has the listing at 201 S 11th St. Unit 2320.

"Matt loved living at Hotel Ivy but decided it was best for him to make the move to a location with more space for his pups," Housley told Bring Me The News.

"His dogs mean the world to him and he continues to rescue and add more to his family. He is very happy with his move but will miss Hotel Ivy!"

The one-level condo features an open floor plan and a den that could be easily converted into a third bedroom, according to the listing.

The buyer of the unit will also receive a large storage space and other amenities, including two valet parking spaces and access to the fitness center, restaurants, cocktail lounge, spa and around-the-clock concierge service.

Dumba has been with the Wild his entire NHL career after being drafted with the 7th overall pick in 2012, and signed a five-year $30 million contract extension with the team in 2018.

He adopted his first rescue dog during the 2020 pause in the NHL season caused by COVID-19.

