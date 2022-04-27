Gallery: 'World's biggest' bounce house theme park coming to Twin Cities

The Twin Cities this spring will play host to a traveling attraction that dubs itself "the world's biggest bounce house theme park."

The Big Bounce America will be setting up its extensive attraction at Aquila Park at 3110 Xylon Ave. S., St. Louis Park, on the weekends of May 27-29 and June 3-5.

The theme park comprises a number of different inflatable experiences, including:

– The World's Biggest Bounce House (now even bigger than ever before)

– Sport Slam, a competitive sports arena

– The Giant, "America's biggest inflatable obstacle course"

– Air Space, "Out of this world inflatables."



There are a series of options for tickets, with dedicated sessions planned for under 3s, under 7s, under 15s, and adults only.

Ticketholders will get a "dedicated time slot on the World’s Biggest Bounce House" and three hours of unlimited access to Sport Slam and Air Space.

Tickets range in price from $19 for a toddler session to $39 for an adult session. Click here for more details and to book.