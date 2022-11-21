Game enthusiasts plan elevated board game café for Burnsville

A proposed café in Burnsville is looking to cater to a growing interest in tabletop board gaming and trading cards with a new Twin Cities spot for enthusiasts to gather.

The plans for Fox Den Board Game Café are set to go before the Burnsville City Council on Tuesday, with the plans receiving unanimous approval from the city's Planning Commission earlier this month.

Apple Valley resident Mitchell Retka and business partner Brandon Read are behind the concept, which is similar to Lodestone Coffee and Games in Minnetonka and Gamezenter in Roseville.

“We’d just really like that space in the south metro area," Retka told the Planning Commission, adding they are hoping to set Fox Den apart with more elevated amenities.

Coffee, bubble tea and non-alcoholic bottled drinks are planned for the café, with pizza, waffles and shareable appetizers on the menu.

The café's layout features an assortment of game tables and three semi-private rooms, each designed to accommodate games lasting anywhere from two to eight hours.

If approved, Fox Den plans to open with operating hours from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. until midnight on Fridays and 10 a.m. until midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.