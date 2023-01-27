Gap closes its Mall of America store

The longstanding Gap store at Mall of America closed permanently this week.

The closure comes just over two years since the retailer announced a long-term restructuring plan that included a significant withdrawal from malls nationwide.

The 2020 plan called for 220 Gap stores and 130 Banana Republic stores to be shuttered over the course of three years, leaving the vast majority of remaining locations outside of malls.

The Gap store at Eden Prairie Center has also closed.

The remaining six locations in Minnesota are located at:

Albertville Premium Outlets

Ridgedale Center, Minnetonka

Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove

Southdale Center, Edina

Twin Cities Premium Outlets, Eagan

Woodbury Lakes

The store's last day at Mall of America was Tuesday, Jan. 24.