October 14, 2021
Gary Paulsen, 'Hatchet' author and Minnesota native, dies at 82

Random House Kids, YouTube

Publish date:

Gary Paulsen, 'Hatchet' author and Minnesota native, dies at 82

His final novel will be published early next year.
Author:

The Minnesota native behind beloved young-adult novels including Hatchet, Brian’s Winter and The River has died.

Gary Paulsen died "suddenly" Wednesday at the age of 82, publisher Pan Macmillan Children's announced. He is survived by his wife and son.

Paulsen was born on May 17, 1939, in Minneapolis. He remained unsettled throughout much of his adolescence, taking on various manual labor jobs at a young age and, at 14, running away from home to join a traveling circus, the publisher said.

He graduated from Thief River Falls High School (though barely), and went on to attend Bemidji State from 1957-59, paying tuition with money he'd earned as a trapper. He would then go on to serve in the U.S. Army 

His literary career blossomed, however, when he abruptly quit a job in California and moved to northern Minnesota's woods, where he wrote his first novel over the subsequent winter.

Paulsen wrote more than 200 books, most of them aimed at young adults and many highlighting the outdoors that so influenced him. Three of his novels — HatchetDogsong and The Winter Room – became Newbery Honor Books. Pan Macmillan said in total, his books have sold more than 35 million copies.

After falling in love with running dogs, Paulsen twice raced in the famed Iditarod.

Paulsen's most recent release was a memoir, titled Gone to the Woods: Surviving a Lost Childhood. One final novel from Paulsen is set to publish in the U.S. in January of 2022. Northwind tells the story of "a young boy on the razor's edge between life and death where the high seas meet a coastal wilderness."

Next Up

Gary Paulsen - YouTube screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Hatchet' author, Minnesota native Gary Paulsen dies

His final novel will be published early next year.

UnitedHealth Group
MN Business

UnitedHealth Group posts quarterly profits of $4.1 billion

The Minnetonka-based health insurance giant is Minnesota's most valuable company.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 14

The latest data from MDH.

Minnesota DNR via the Science Museum of Minnesota
Minnesota Life

Invasive algae called 'rock-snot' discovered in several NE Minnesota streams

Scientists are investigating the impact the algae may have on the waterways.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: Vikings feel really close and really far away

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

Driving car wheel
MN News

More than 1,800 seat belt violations in 2 week crackdown 'baffles' police

The campaign ran from Sep. 19 to Sep. 30 and resulted in 1,805 seat belt citations.

target lego
MN Shopping

Target teams up with LEGO on new collection of clothes, home goods

The LEGO Collection x Target is described as the retailer's "most inclusive partnership to date."

Screen Shot 2021-10-14 at 8.23.47 AM
MN News

Man indicted for allegedly making death threats to Hennepin Co. employees

Peter Robert Berry was also indicted and charged for possessing firearms as a felon.

ATM bank
MN Consumer

Frustration as switch from TCF to Huntington Bank hits problems

Customers reported being unable to use their debit cards or access their accounts, while there were long waits for phone support.

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

BCA: 3 officers fired guns during Oakdale armed standoff

A fourth official fired "less-lethal" ammunition.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins makes big donation to Vikings' social justice committee

The committee works on issues such as criminal justice reform, education and voter registration.

Meghan Roth Go Fund Me
Minnesota Life

Accomplished MN runner goes into cardiac arrest during Boston Marathon

Other racers jumped in to give the 34-year-old mother CPR, saving her life.

Related

TV, Movies and The Arts

Minnesota author's book is being turned into Amazon TV series

The novel launched him to international fame in 2015.

Minnesota Life

Renowned Minnesota pottery icon Warren MacKenzie dies at 94

He passed away in his Stillwater home on New Year's Eve.

garrison keillor
TV, Movies and The Arts

2 books by Garrison Keillor coming out this fall

One is a memoir, the other is a novel set at Lake Wobegon.

wordplay festival (1)
TV, Movies and The Arts

Lineup revealed for second Wordplay festival in Minneapolis

Stephen King was among the authors who appeared in last year's inaugural event.

MN News

Michael Keaton movie based on St. Paul author's book gets release date

The movie also stars Dylan O'Brian, Sanaa Lathan and Taylor Kitsch.

MN Lifestyle

Minnesota author wins big fiction award for her novel LaRose

Louise Erdrich also owns a small independent book store in the Twin Cities.

MN News

Minnesota author wins big fiction award for her novel LaRose

Louise Erdrich also owns a small independent book store in the Twin Cities.

symphony, orchestra, music, theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

3 central Minnesota arts groups introduce vaccine, negative test requirement

The groups say they are obligated "to do our part in keeping our community safe."