Geminid Meteor Shower will be most visible Monday night

Monday night and Tuesday morning will be the best time to view the annual Geminid Meteor Shower.

The shower, which is a result of debris from the celestial object 3200 Phaethon, is active until Friday. The best time to view the shower will be on Monday night through Tuesday morning, peaking at around 2 a.m., according to NASA.

Green fireballs will be visible during the shower. Typically, the shower will produce around 30 to 40 visible meteors per hour.

The meteors are lower than most showers, getting to around 29 miles above earth’s surface. The shower can be viewed all over the world, but it’s most visible from the northern hemisphere.

Visibility also depends on the phase of the moon. This year, with the moon being 80% full at the shower's peak, conditions aren’t ideal for viewing. But as the moon sets in the early morning, visibility will improve.

According to EarthSky, the best viewing places will be away from light pollution in open spaces. Viewers should look to spots away from the moon, which can wash out the meteors.

NASA will also live stream the shower starting at 7 p.m. Watch it here.