Get to know 5 of Minnesota’s 'Best New Bands' playing First Avenue Friday

First Avenue on Friday will celebrate some of the best breakthrough bands of 2022 in Minnesota when its hosts its Best New Bands showcase.

The annual show is not just a guaranteed great time boasting some of the best talent in the Twin Cities and beyond, but a strong predictor of artists who are going to continue carrying the music scene’s legacy for years to come.

Last year’s installment featured both Durry, who’ve gone on to a sold out national tour propelled by viral hits, and Papa Mbye who finished a strong 2022 via a collaboration with New York indie pop “it”-girl Samia, “Mad At Me,” that became one of the year’s most acclaimed singles.

And those two are just last year’s considerably raised profiles. Other First Avenue Best New Bands alumni include NUR-D - who would go on to jam-pack First Avenue’s Mainroom for his album release show last August; Gully Boys – who last weekend played a sold out First Ave Mainroom as part of Wrestlepalooza; and The Chalice – whose members include a certain Lizzo.

Ahead of the Friday’s show, we spoke to five of the featured artists to discuss how Minnesota shaped their sounds and styles, as well as which of their songs they would consider to be the best introduction to their music — so you have plenty of time to memorize the words before singing along at First Avenue.

Raffaella

Do you have a favorite show you've seen at First Avenue?

Papa Mbye’s set at 7th Street in 2021 or Charly Bliss’ opening set at First Avenue.

Why do you think Minnesota's music scene has such a worldwide reputation for quality emerging artists? Do you think it's had a specific influence on your sound?

Amazing musicianship and people, community, and traditions; it’s definitely encouraged me to be more experimental with my sound.

If you had to choose one song of yours to be the best introduction to your music, which would it be?

“Blonde.”

Killusonline

Do you have a favorite show you've seen at First Avenue?

Saba and JID, Papa Mbye at 7th street, Heart to Gold at Cedar, Flying Lotus, and Playboy Cardi.

Why do you think Minnesota's music scene has such a worldwide reputation for quality emerging artists? Do you think it's had a specific influence on your sound?

The Twin Cities are unique because they are small enough that scenes cross pollinate, but big enough that artists here can get connected with the national circuit.

That allows unique sounds to develop a local following the way they might not in a larger, more fragmented city. At the same time, acts that develop a unique sound here have prospects of growing into something that gains attention beyond the Twin Cities.

That makes MPLS an exporter of music that is usually a little different from the mainstream, but if it gets big enough, can set a new trend.

If you had to choose one song of yours to be the best introduction to your music, which would it be?

What’s coming next.

Creeping Charlie

Do you have a favorite show you've seen at First Avenue?

Built to Spill with Prism Bitch in August was an explosive show. I fell in love with the opening act having no prior knowledge of them. I grew up on Built to Spill, and have seen them with various lineups, so I was completely enamored by their set and knew all the songs.

When Alex G came to First Ave in October, I got to stand side stage and watch because the bassist, John Heywood, and I share a manager. The band played a killer show with a six song encore and we got to talk to them afterwards and see the crowd from an entirely different point of view (a view I am excited to see again on January 20th)!

Why do you think Minnesota's music scene has such a worldwide reputation for quality emerging artists? Do you think it's had a specific influence on your sound?

Minnesota's music scene is so powerful because for half the year it's frozen. If you want to do it and be a part of it, you have to want it badly enough to haul your gear in and out of basements in the ice and snow and to go to your friend's show in a garage with no heat where condensation from sweat has wet the walls.

Everyone who does it makes it work. And it's so beautiful— I wouldn't have it any other way.

After gaining traction through DIY house shows, artists are supported by organizations like First Avenue and The Current, who are nationally revered and dedicated to investing in local talent. That is something unique to Minnesota and I am so grateful for the people who believed in us in basements, and people who put us on the First Avenue mainstage.

There's an undeniable Minnesotan influence in our music from the landscape and artists who originated here. I have multiple songs about driving around Lake Harriet.

If you had to choose one song of yours to be the best introduction to your music, which would it be?

It's hard to choose just one, so I am breaking it into 3 categories. For something loud: “Quiet,” For something subdued: "Kill the Gatekeeper,” for Quintessential-Archival-Everyone-Sings-Along: “Lean Into It.”

Mike Kota

Do you have a favorite show you've seen at First Avenue?

Dijon – I didn’t even have a good view. I was just happy to be in the room.

Why do you think Minnesota's music scene has such a worldwide reputation for quality emerging artists? Do you think it's had a specific influence on your sound?

I didn’t really think Minnesota had a worldwide reputation... maybe I’m oblivious or maybe I don’t want the world to know how special it is here.

We have this awesome, connected community. It’s accepting, it’s eclectic. So many talented people crossing over and collaborating or helping where they can. We’re pushing sound in all directions. It’s so inspiring.

For me, it’s going to be expansive and transformative. I had been so hyper-independent that I’ve only started collaborating recently. For example, this best new bands show will be my first time with a live band. And I’ve looked up to some of them for years, so it’s surreal and an honor to be playing with them now.

(The dream team is Joey Hays on drums, Henry Breen on bass, Zak Kahn on guitar, Marvelous on keys).

If you had to choose one song of yours to be the best introduction to your music, which would it be?

Probably “Every Damn Day” because it’s got some variety. I don’t want to be beholden to any one song, genre, or expectation.

Harlow

Do you have a favorite show you've ever seen at First Avenue?

My favorite show I’ve seen at first Avenue was Tame Impala on the Lonerism tour. I’ll never forget it!

Why do you think Minnesota's music scene has such a worldwide reputation for quality emerging artists? Do you think it's had a specific influence on your sound?

Why Minnesota has produced so many great artists, I’m unsure. I think there’s some kind of Midwest "great art can come from anywhere" attitude we nurture but what propels that is a mystery – I don’t think the cold’s enough. What always inspired me the most is the vibrancy I’ve felt from the MPLS scene.

Seems like there’s never a shortage of art/music/venues. It just made it seems much more possible as a kid!

If you had to choose one song of yours to be the best introduction to your music, which would it be?

If I had to choose one Harlow song it would be “Too Many Sides (of the Same Coin)”

See Raffaella, killusonline, Creeping Charlie, Mike Kota and Harlow along with Obi Original and Brotherhood of Birds this Friday, January 20 at First Avenue’s Best New Bands of 2022 at First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls.

Tickets: $12 advance, $15 at door. Tickets available here.