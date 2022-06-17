Skip to main content
Gia Vang bids farewell as news anchor at KARE 11

Gia Vang bids farewell as news anchor at KARE 11

Vang's final day at KARE 11 was Friday.

KARE 11

Vang's final day at KARE 11 was Friday.

Gia Vang bid farewell to Minnesota during her final day as a news anchor of KARE 11 Sunrise, the weekday morning show that airs 5-7 a.m. on the Twin Cities NBC affiliate. 

Vang announced a week earlier that she was leaving the station. And though she said then that she hoped she could reveal where she is headed, she didn't do so during her final broadcast. Instead, the station aired a feature looking back at her three years at KARE and she briefly thanked viewers. 

"It is not lost on me that I'm leaving a position at the station where I am the only news anchor of color. It's not just because of the clear ways we can measure that, but you also tell me in emails, messages, events, when you see me out in the community that being in my skin in this position makes a difference," said Vang. 

"And given my experiences, know that I've always seen you. Thank you, Minnesota. Thank you for letting me share your stories."

Though it remains a mystery where Vang is headed, she suggested previously that she'll be leaving Minnesota. 

"It's been a really hard decision," she said June 15. "Leaving this community, and not just my family, but the Hmong community and the Asian community. They've been so extremely welcoming and it's hard to even put into words what that means to me. A lot of sisterhood has been built around this community and I'm very, very grateful for all the relationships and I hope to carry that with me."

Vang joined KARE 11 in June 2019, becoming the first Hmong-American TV anchor in the Twin Cities. Prior to that, she worked at a TV station in Fresno, California. Vang was born in Modesto, California, with her parents having moved to the U.S. from Laos during the Vietnam War.

KARE 11 has not announced who will replace Vang on Sunrise

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 8.20.20 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Gia Vang bids farewell as news anchor at KARE 11

Vang's final day at KARE 11 was Friday.

Teppanyaki Grill Supreme Buffet in Fridley, Minn.
MN News

Minnesota restaurant 'ghost owners' charged with 26 felonies

Sufeng Zheng, 46, and Ting Gui Zheng, 51, face 26 felony-level tax fraud charges.

image
MN News

City of Faribault settles federal lawsuit over rent discrimination

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota announced the settlement Wednesday.

image
MN News

Knife-wielding man robs park-goers of water bottle in Dakota County

Authorities are reminding park-goers to be aware of their surroundings.

4408 front 2
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This charming Linden Hills cottage has a surprising number of rooms

Close to Lake Harriet, Bde Maka Ska and all of the unique restaurants and shops next to it

Minneapolis City Council meeting on June 16, 2022.
MN News

Council members, Frey clash over city coordinator appointee

A vote of 8-5 will keep Heather Johnston in line to serve as the city coordinator for four years.

duluth police department
MN News

2 found dead of suspected overdose in Duluth

A man and woman were found dead Wednesday afternoon.

Driving on Sunshine with Solar Power and Electric Vehicle
Sponsored Story

Put high utility and gas prices in the rearview with solar power and EV charger

With dwindling supplies, prices for fossil fuel-based energy have nowhere to go but up. Lock in predictable energy costs at home and on the road with solar power and an electric vehicle.

Kate Raddatz
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO-TV reporter Kate Raddatz leaving station in July

Raddatz says her friends in the media will still hear from her.

motorcycle
MN News

Charges: Motorcyclist reached 144 mph 'because it was hot'

The driver also had a revoked license.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 16

The dominant strains of omicron moving through Minnesota are BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5.

image
MN News

47 cats left inside car on scorching-hot day in Minnesota

The rescue effort took over four hours.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 7.37.10 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE 11 morning news anchor Gia Vang to leave station

Her final day at KARE 11 will be Friday, June 17.

kare sunrise Lauren Leamanczyk screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE 11 making changes to 'Sunrise' morning team

The changes take effect in July.

Screen Shot 2021-08-09 at 7.39.06 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Eric Perkins bids farewell to KARE 11 after 25 years

Perkins lived up to his reputation in his final goodbye.

Screen Shot 2020-08-18 at 12.50.02 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE 11's Adrienne Broaddus bids farewell as she leaves for CNN

She has been with the station since 2014.

Screen Shot 2022-06-09 at 8.47.00 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Florida reporter moving to Minnesota to join KARE 11 sports team

She'll work alongside sports director Reggie Wilson at KARE 11.

Eric Perkins
TV, Movies and The Arts

Longtime sports anchor Eric Perkins is leaving KARE 11

Perkins posted a YouTube video hinting at what's next for him.

Jason DeRusha
TV, Movies and The Arts

Jason DeRusha stepping down as morning news anchor at WCCO

His last day anchoring WCCO This Morning will be June 23.

Stacey Nogy
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE 11 announces appointment of news director

Stacey Nogy has been in the industry for 28 years.