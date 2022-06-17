Gia Vang bids farewell as news anchor at KARE 11

Gia Vang bid farewell to Minnesota during her final day as a news anchor of KARE 11 Sunrise, the weekday morning show that airs 5-7 a.m. on the Twin Cities NBC affiliate.

Vang announced a week earlier that she was leaving the station. And though she said then that she hoped she could reveal where she is headed, she didn't do so during her final broadcast. Instead, the station aired a feature looking back at her three years at KARE and she briefly thanked viewers.

"It is not lost on me that I'm leaving a position at the station where I am the only news anchor of color. It's not just because of the clear ways we can measure that, but you also tell me in emails, messages, events, when you see me out in the community that being in my skin in this position makes a difference," said Vang.

"And given my experiences, know that I've always seen you. Thank you, Minnesota. Thank you for letting me share your stories."

Though it remains a mystery where Vang is headed, she suggested previously that she'll be leaving Minnesota.

"It's been a really hard decision," she said June 15. "Leaving this community, and not just my family, but the Hmong community and the Asian community. They've been so extremely welcoming and it's hard to even put into words what that means to me. A lot of sisterhood has been built around this community and I'm very, very grateful for all the relationships and I hope to carry that with me."

Vang joined KARE 11 in June 2019, becoming the first Hmong-American TV anchor in the Twin Cities. Prior to that, she worked at a TV station in Fresno, California. Vang was born in Modesto, California, with her parents having moved to the U.S. from Laos during the Vietnam War.

KARE 11 has not announced who will replace Vang on Sunrise.