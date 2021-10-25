Giant, illuminated animals return to Minnesota Zoo this winter

The Minnesota Zoo is bringing back its Nature Illuminated exhibit for this holiday season, and this year it won't be drive-through only.

The Apple Valley zoo's event features more than 30 species of giant illuminated animals that were crafted by artists. The tour through all the animals is narrated and will discuss the animals and conservation.

"With new additions to this year’s route, Nature Illuminated provides a connection to animals and nature in a uniquely Minnesota Zoo way," the zoo said.

This is the second year of Nature Illuminated. It started last year as a drive-through-only event. But this year, it will be a driving tour from Dec. 2-Jan. 2.

Then from Jan. 6-16, it'll be a walking experience, which will allow attendees to experience the illuminated animals at their own pace.

The event is a 3/4 mile trail. Vehicles will travel about 1 mph. There will be no food or drinks available for purchase in the driven event. However, it will be for sale during the walking experience.

The driving tour is $35-60 per vehicle, while the walking experience is $14-20 per person. Zoo members can buy tickets for a discounted price.

Tickets and additional information are available here.

