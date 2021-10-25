October 25, 2021
Giant, illuminated animals return to Minnesota Zoo this winter

Minnesota Zoo

Publish date:

Giant, illuminated animals return to Minnesota Zoo this winter

This year's event is also feature a walking experience.
Author:

The Minnesota Zoo is bringing back its Nature Illuminated exhibit for this holiday season, and this year it won't be drive-through only. 

The Apple Valley zoo's event features more than 30 species of giant illuminated animals that were crafted by artists. The tour through all the animals is narrated and will discuss the animals and conservation.

"With new additions to this year’s route, Nature Illuminated provides a connection to animals and nature in a uniquely Minnesota Zoo way," the zoo said. 

This is the second year of Nature Illuminated. It started last year as a drive-through-only event. But this year, it will be a driving tour from Dec. 2-Jan. 2.

Then from Jan. 6-16, it'll be a walking experience, which will allow attendees to experience the illuminated animals at their own pace.

The event is a 3/4 mile trail. Vehicles will travel about 1 mph. There will be no food or drinks available for purchase in the driven event. However, it will be for sale during the walking experience. 

The driving tour is $35-60 per vehicle, while the walking experience is $14-20 per person. Zoo members can buy tickets for a discounted price. 

Tickets and additional information are available here

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

Next Up

nature illuminated - minnesota zoo
TV, Movies and The Arts

Giant, illuminated animals return to Minnesota Zoo this winter

This year's event is also feature a walking experience.

Sen Mark Koran crop
MN News

Lawmaker deletes post encouraging donations to family charged in Capitol riot

Sen. Mark Koran, in his Facebook post, described them as "a good family!"

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 25

The latest data from MDH.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 11.04.26 AM
MN News

Mother charged with beating daughter to death ruled incompetent

The case against the Woodbury woman will be put "indeterminately suspended."

msp airport
MN Business

Employers at MSP Airport seeking to hire 700-plus workers

Employers include restaurants, retail, hotel, airlines and security.

Screen Shot 2021-10-23 at 9.38.43 PM
MN News

Driver who died in Hwy. 100 embankment rollover is identified

The 30-year-old was killed in the Saturday evening crash.

best buy
MN Shopping

Best Buy launches another pre-Black Friday sale, the Early Deals Event

This latest round of discounts is available through Oct. 31.

dave chappelle
TV, Movies and The Arts

Dave Chappelle to perform at Target Center in Minneapolis

The comedian is screen his new documentary at part of the 10-city tour.

trick-or-treating, Halloween
Weather MN

What will trick-or-treating weather be like in Minnesota?

No blizzard in sight.

Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 7.06.08 AM
MN Sports

U.S. soccer hero Megan Rapinoe signs her mural at St. Paul bar

Rapinoe paid a visit to The Black Hart ahead of a match at Allianz Field Tuesday.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

1 dead after married couple crash UTV in southern Minnesota

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

hmong college prep academy
MN News

St. Paul school superintendent offers to quit after $4.3M lost in hedge fund

The Office of the State Auditor recently released its investigative report on the school.

Related

MNZoo_Nature Illuminated Sea Turtle
Minnesota Life

MN Zoo's new drive-thru event will feature giant illuminated animal installations

The limited-time winter event will feature nearly 30 illuminated animals, including a 30-foot red panda and an enormous sea turtle.

pumpkins 3
Minnesota Life

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns to Minnesota Zoo this fall

The event will feature 5,000 carved and illuminated pumpkins.

minnesota zoo
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Zoo launches drive-through to see animals during pandemic

Beastly Boulevard will serve as critical fundraiser for the zoo.

Image from iOS (45)
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Zoo's drive-through experience is a short but sweet ride

The zoo is launching the drive-thru experience amid the ongoing COVID-19 shutdown.

minnesota zoo
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Zoo getting $6M bailout from state

Gov. Tim Walz had said the zoo may have to move animals or close if it doesn't get financial support.

MNZoo_FarmBabies_Piglet
Minnesota Life

Farm babies are back at the MN Zoo with virtual, in-person events

Virtual events are available now, with the in-person experience opening next month.

Minnesota Zoo
Minnesota Life

The Minnesota Zoo will reopen July 24 with safety measures in place

The zoo has been closed since March 14, except for a weeks-long drive-through experience that ended July 12.

TV, Movies and The Arts

IMAX Theatre at the Minnesota Zoo to close this month

The movie theater at the Apple Valley zoo will shut down on Jan. 27.