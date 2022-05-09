Giant Trails to make giant memories for the whole family

From novice to advanced, Giants Ridge has mountain bike trails for all skills levels

Nestled within the breathtaking landscapes of Northern Minnesota, Giants Ridge provides world-class trails, clinics, and resources for bikers of any level.

Located just three hours from the Twin Cities and an hour North of Duluth, Giants Ridge is easily accessible to most and has both gravity and cross-country trails that range from easier to extremely difficult. Featuring 10 of the best lift-served gravity trails in the Midwest to suit any rider’s appetite from beginner-friendly trails to adrenalin pumping expert trails. Each of these trails features berms, jumps, rollers, and rock gardens, every trail is expertly crafted to embrace the rugged shape and terrain of the Northwoods.

Giants Ridge is also home to 9.2 miles of cross-country trails that weave through the natural splendor and wilderness of the Superior National Forest. The single-track trails are ideal for those bikers that love dirt riding but are not in the mood for the high intensity of the gravity trails. If mountain biking isn’t what you are looking for, there is access on the property to the Mesabi Trail, a 145-mile paved trail system that connects the Mississippi River in Grand Rapids to the Boundary Waters in Ely.

The Mountain Sports Academy offers many instructional camps for new riders seeking to gain their footing in the mountain biking community. Summer camps are a big hit with young riders and fill up quickly! The novice trails through the trees and hills of Giants Ridge serve as a great training ground for beginners as well as children, allowing for family trips that suit everyone’s needs.

Giants Ridge is a part of the Ride the Range collaboration, a marketing effort between Northeast Minnesota’s top mountain biking destinations: Cuyuna, Tioga (Grand Rapids/Cohasset), Redhead (Chisholm), Giants Ridge (Biwabik), and the Iron Range Tourism Bureau. The best biking in the Midwest all in one spot, visit the website for more information.

So much more than mountain biking

Just in case the high intensity of gravity trails isn’t enough for you, Giants Ridge offers additional summer activities including a rock-climbing wall, a disc golf course, and hiking trails.

Giants Ridge is home to two award-winning golf courses: The Legend and The Quarry

The resort is also home to two award-winning golf courses: The Legend and The Quarry. Both ranking in the top 20 of Golf Digest’s Best Golf Courses of Minnesota in 2021. The Legend golf course is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2022. The Quarry has won Golfweek’s “Best Course You Can Play in Minnesota” for 7 consecutive years.

There are so many things that you can do at Giants Ridge-from exploring the Superior National Forest, mountain biking, golfing, or enjoying the quiet outdoors at our onsite lodging accommodations; The Villas, The Lodge, or Green Gate Guest Houses. Reach out to the staff at Giants Ridge to find out what options are available for you and your family, and how best to book a fantastic summer getaway now!