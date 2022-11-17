Give to the Max Day 2022: Here's how you can help local nonprofits

Skip to main content
Today is the 14th annual Give to the Max Day.

Courtesy of GiveMN.

More than 35,000 nonprofits and schools in Minnesota are hoping for a boost to help propel their mission forward on this year's annual Give to the Max Day. 

The annual, single-day fundraising drive ahead of the holiday season helps carry charitable causes into the new year. Minnesotans looking to give today can browse organizations and make a donation on GiveMN.org

By 10 a.m., more than $16 million had already been raised for more than 4,700 organizations.

Throughout Give to the Max Day, GiveMN will be awarding "golden ticket" prizes to organizations through hourly drawings. Each donation counts towards a chance for an organization to win. 

Last year, Give to the Max Day raised roughly $34.4 million for more than 6,400 organizations. 

