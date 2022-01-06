Glensheen Mansion offering free tours for 1 day this weekend

Skip to main content
Glensheen Mansion in Duluth offering free tours for one day this weekend

Glensheen Mansion in Duluth offering free tours for one day this weekend

The museum says it's a way to say thank you to its supporters in the community.

Glensheen Mansion media photo

The museum says it's a way to say thank you to its supporters in the community.

The Glenseen Mansion in Duluth will offer free tour admission for one day this weekend.

On Sunday, Jan. 9, anyone will be able to go on the self-guided Classic Tour of the historic mansion (built by Chester and Clara Congdon from 1905-08) for free. Adult tickets for the Classic Tour usually run $20 for non-members.

Glensheen is offering the complimentary tours as part of Community Day, described as "a thank you to those who have locally supported Glensheen." It will also wrap up the season's Christmas tours at the mansion. 

Related: Videos show massive winter storm waves on Lake Superior Wednesday

"The 86,000 Duluth residents, 35,000 daily commuters, and almost 7 million annual visitors are at the root of what makes Duluth so unique and one of the best places to live and visit in the state," Glensheen Mansion said in a media release.

Tours start at 9 a.m. Sunday, with the last entry at 5 p.m. No advance tickets needed — guests should just go to the Ticket House when they arrive to check in.

Glensheen says these Community Day events are regularly offered by destinations or attractions that receive tourism tax funding.

Glensheen bills itself as the most visited historic home in Minnesota, and most-visited house museum in the Midwest.

Related [June 26, 2017]: Why you don't hear about the murders when you tour Glensheen Mansion

The mansion sits on the shore of Lake Superior, with the Congdons (who were involved in the mining business) spending about $854,000 on its construction. The main house's 39 rooms cover 27,000 feet of living space. The estate, which was originally 22 acres, still includes a pier and boathouse on Lake Superior, as well as Tischer Creek, a stone arch bridge crossing the creek, and Bent Brook.

The mansion was donated to the University of Minnesota Duluth and opened as a house museum in 1979, with the collection intact. 

Next Up

Glensheen Christmas-Tree-Living-Room-Library-1024x683
Minnesota Life

Glensheen Mansion offering free tours for 1 day this weekend

The museum says it's a way to say thank you to its supporters in the community.

Warren_Buffett_with_Fisher_College_of_Business_Student_-_4394399991
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Identify predictable stocks

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success

hoops brewing burst pipe video
MN Food & Drink

Watch: Burst pipe causes downpour at Duluth brewery

The brewery described it as a "little rain storm."

st paul robbery suspect
MN News

Police: St. Paul burglar stole gun, killed family's dog

The suspect also took silver bars valued at $7,600, authorities said.

pexels face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

Physicians group urges more public mask mandates

The group says other communities should follow Minneapolis and St. Paul.

mel reeves
MN Coronavirus

Journalist, activist Mel Reeves dies from COVID-19 complications

He died on Thursday at age 64.

20210827_Vikings_Chiefs_PRE03_553
MN Vikings

Zimmer playing starters in meaningless game is aimless approach

Mike Zimmer said the Vikings plan to play everyone but is that the right move?

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: The Vikings do not have to be down for long

The risk of things going wrong is easily worth the reward of breaking the 7-9 cycle.

freezing, cold, wind chill
MN Weather

Dangerous cold, wicked wind chills to persist for days in MN

It could be some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since January 2019.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons 2
MN News

MOA shooting: Charges filed against 18-year-old suspected gunman

Prosecutors say a lingering dispute between the shooter and victim sparked the incident.

twin city gardens
MN News

Mold, leaky roof will shut down Twin Cities nursing home

The department said it found "significant structural deficiencies" at the facility.

pixabay dogs
Minnesota Life

Pet resort chain opens first 2 MN locations, already has plans for 3rd

PetSuites is expanding its presence in the state.

Related

dinosaur glensheen (1)
Minnesota Life

Dinosaurs are taking over Glensheen Mansion in Duluth

It's part of a partnership between the Duluth Children's Museum and the historic estate.

Minnesota Life

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Glensheen Mansion launches virtual tours

You can catch them on Facebook Live every morning during the week.

glensheen obscura
Minnesota Life

Glensheen Mansion will show off its rarely-seen peculiar items this summer

The items, like creepy dolls and a skull, are usually tucked away in the mansion's many closets.

glensheen radioactive
MN Weird

Radioactive, glowing glass on display at Glensheen Mansion this month

It's part of the extended Glensheen Obscura exhibit.

Minnesota Life

Glensheen Mansion is free to visit on Sunday

The popular stately home is throwing open its doors for no charge.

Christmas at Glensheen Mansion
MN Lifestyle

Glensheen Mansion reopening with 'Never Ending Christmas'

Museums can reopen under the state's new COVID rules.

bentleyville
Minnesota Life

One Minnesota city is on Esquire's list of towns to visit at Christmas

It ranks No. 3 on the list.

IMG_1266
MN Food & Drink

Glensheen Mansion reveals new coffee bar - with fresh donuts

The coffee and donuts are both coming from local businesses.