Glensheen Mansion offering free tours for 1 day this weekend

The Glenseen Mansion in Duluth will offer free tour admission for one day this weekend.

On Sunday, Jan. 9, anyone will be able to go on the self-guided Classic Tour of the historic mansion (built by Chester and Clara Congdon from 1905-08) for free. Adult tickets for the Classic Tour usually run $20 for non-members.

Glensheen is offering the complimentary tours as part of Community Day, described as "a thank you to those who have locally supported Glensheen." It will also wrap up the season's Christmas tours at the mansion.

"The 86,000 Duluth residents, 35,000 daily commuters, and almost 7 million annual visitors are at the root of what makes Duluth so unique and one of the best places to live and visit in the state," Glensheen Mansion said in a media release.

Tours start at 9 a.m. Sunday, with the last entry at 5 p.m. No advance tickets needed — guests should just go to the Ticket House when they arrive to check in.

Glensheen says these Community Day events are regularly offered by destinations or attractions that receive tourism tax funding.

Glensheen bills itself as the most visited historic home in Minnesota, and most-visited house museum in the Midwest.

The mansion sits on the shore of Lake Superior, with the Congdons (who were involved in the mining business) spending about $854,000 on its construction. The main house's 39 rooms cover 27,000 feet of living space. The estate, which was originally 22 acres, still includes a pier and boathouse on Lake Superior, as well as Tischer Creek, a stone arch bridge crossing the creek, and Bent Brook.

The mansion was donated to the University of Minnesota Duluth and opened as a house museum in 1979, with the collection intact.