December 29, 2021
GLOW Holiday Festival closing a day early due to cold weather
The final day will be New Year's Day, when the high is 2-below zero.
The cold weather this weekend is prompting the GLOW Holiday Festival at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to close a day early. 

According to a news release Wednesday, event organizers said they made the "difficult decision" to cancel the festival for Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, and will close a day early, on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. 

The forecast for the Twin Cities shows the coldest day of the weekend is New Year's Day, when the high is 2-below zero. Overnight Saturday into Sunday, the low is 16-below zero. The high on Sunday is 10 degrees. 

The walk-through, outdoor event, which began Nov. 18, features interactive displays, art installations and illuminated trees. 

Event organizers note there are some heated areas for people to warm up, including the North End Event Center, the trolley, Blitzen's Lounge and the merchandise tent.

