Popular gluten-free restaurant Sassy Spoon closes suddenly

Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Gluten-free Minneapolis restaurant Sassy Spoon closes after nearly 7 years
Publish date:

Gluten-free Minneapolis restaurant Sassy Spoon closes after nearly 7 years

It began life as a food truck before moving into a permanent space in 2015.
Author:

Bring Me The News

It began life as a food truck before moving into a permanent space in 2015.

One of Minneapolis' most popular gluten-free restaurants, Sassy Spoon, has closed.

The eatery's final day in business was Nov. 20. A brief message on the restaurant's website announced the closure, with a sign on the restaurant's door at at 5011 34th Ave. S. explaining it is "time for Sassy Spoon to say good-bye."

"We’ve been successful beyond my wildest dreams AND created a special Sassy Family that has been together since before COVID. I feel incredibly lucky that our team supported each other through such a challenging year and a half and that we had this space to share," the sign reads, later continuing: "As incredibly sad as I feel to say good-bye (especially to the amazing staff!) I am excited to see what the future holds."

In explaining the decision, the post simply says: "I am ready to try something new."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Sassy Spoon began life as a food truck, with dietitian Tamara Brown launching the healthy fare brand in early 2012. But in 2015 Brown moved Sassy Spoon into the permanent brick-and-mortar space at 5011 34th Ave. S., and retired the food truck shortly after. 

The entire menu was gluten-free, with dishes that "incorporate protein, healthy fat, and fiber (such as veggies) all in one."

"Thank you SO much to all of our customers, especially our regulars who came in again and again and truly kept us going," the sign reads. "I hope to make these final weeks a celebration of our time together; for all the amazing memories, struggles, laughs, friendship, and food shared with each other."

Next Up

Sassy Spoon 2
MN Food & Drink

Popular gluten-free restaurant Sassy Spoon closes suddenly

It began life as a food truck before moving into a permanent space in 2015.

minnesota state fair - snelling entrance
Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair's Tuesday-only flash sale offers tickets for $12

That's $2 more than the 2020 flash sale.

farming field
MN News

Minnesota farmer ordered to repay $1.4M for loan fraud

The 67-year-old pleaded guilty in federal court.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead after truck driver collides with semi stopped in traffic in St. Cloud

A St. Cloud woman who was a passenger in the straight truck died in the crash.

Burnsville High School
MN Coronavirus

South metro district moves to distance learning to combat COVID surge

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district is dealing with high case levels and transmission.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves stifle Pelicans, win fourth straight game

The Wolves are shutting down their opponents.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer wants Kirk Cousins to keep 'going for the jugular'

But at what point is being aggressive too aggressive?

pixabay gun holding - CROP
MN News

'Extraordinarily bad idea': MN sheriff urges locals against firing 'warning shots'

The sheriff has seen a "handful" of warning shot incidents lately in response to possible prowlers.

waukesha parade screengrab
MN News

Waukesha parade: Police ID victims, reveal more about suspect

Two injured children remain in critical condition.

Dodge Center
MN News

Large police response to incident in Dodge Center

Triton Public Schools have been placed in a soft lockdown as a precaution.

rochester 1
MN Property

Gallery: Renovated downtown Rochester home on the market for $2.3M

It's steps from the Mayo Clinic in an historic neighborhood.

hopkins high school GSV Pro - CROP
MN News

As students protest Rittenhouse verdict, fight in school prompts shelter-in-place

The high school issued a shelter in place as a result of the altercation.

Related

Smack Shack Facebook 2
MN Food & Drink

Smack Shack's 4th Twin Cities location opens in December

It's taking over a former Fuddruckers — meaning lots of seating and a bigger kitchen.

slice inc pizza facebook
MN Food & Drink

Fire repairs done, New York-style pizza place set to reopen

Slice Inc. will host a reopening celebration Saturday.

famous daves quick que coon rapids facebook
MN Food & Drink

New 'line service' Famous Dave's opens in Twin Cities

The company says it'll make things faster and more efficient.

Wineside 1
MN Food & Drink

Photos: Top Ten Liquors previews its Twin Cities restaurant, grocery concept

The "hybrid" dining and grocery space will open in the Twin Cities next year.

Cardigan Donuts Facebook
MN Food & Drink

Cardigan Donuts continues its rise, will expand to a second location

The business managed to stay open throughout the COVID pandemic.

Gluten free pizza
MN Food & Drink

For The Week: Monster cookies, and a search for the best gluten-free pizza in MN

BMTN food writer Lindsay Guentzel's weekly column aims to make life in the kitchen easier.

MN News

A booming gluten-free bakery plans 1st storefront – but a beloved coffee shop has to find a new home

The coffee shop, a neighborhood staple, has to leave. In its place will be a fast-rising gluten-free bakery business.

MN Food & Drink

Spoon & Stable's Gavin Kaysen announces 3rd Twin Cities restaurant

It will be called Demi.