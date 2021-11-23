Popular gluten-free restaurant Sassy Spoon closes suddenly

One of Minneapolis' most popular gluten-free restaurants, Sassy Spoon, has closed.

The eatery's final day in business was Nov. 20. A brief message on the restaurant's website announced the closure, with a sign on the restaurant's door at at 5011 34th Ave. S. explaining it is "time for Sassy Spoon to say good-bye."

"We’ve been successful beyond my wildest dreams AND created a special Sassy Family that has been together since before COVID. I feel incredibly lucky that our team supported each other through such a challenging year and a half and that we had this space to share," the sign reads, later continuing: "As incredibly sad as I feel to say good-bye (especially to the amazing staff!) I am excited to see what the future holds."

In explaining the decision, the post simply says: "I am ready to try something new."

Sassy Spoon began life as a food truck, with dietitian Tamara Brown launching the healthy fare brand in early 2012. But in 2015 Brown moved Sassy Spoon into the permanent brick-and-mortar space at 5011 34th Ave. S., and retired the food truck shortly after.

The entire menu was gluten-free, with dishes that "incorporate protein, healthy fat, and fiber (such as veggies) all in one."

"Thank you SO much to all of our customers, especially our regulars who came in again and again and truly kept us going," the sign reads. "I hope to make these final weeks a celebration of our time together; for all the amazing memories, struggles, laughs, friendship, and food shared with each other."