'Good Morning America' highlights MN with visit to Split Rock Lighthouse

ABC's Good Morning America brought its "Rise and Shine" tour to Minnesota on Wednesday.

The 4-minute, 20-second segment featured two reporters — Alex Perez in Minneapolis and Elizabeth Schulze, a Minnesota native, at Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors — highlighting the Land of 10,000 Lakes and how it's bouncing back amid the pandemic and the civil unrest following George Floyd's death.

The two GMA reporters took a tour of the state, stopping by the Twin Cities, visiting the Hen House Eatery and the Mary Tyler Moore statue; Prince's Paisley Park in Chanhassen; Mall of America; Duluth Pack in Duluth; and Split Rock Lighthouse, which turned on the lighthouse special for the segment (it's usually only turned on twice a year).

In another segment on GMA Wednesday morning, Perez did a report from Minneapolis on the nationwide racial reckoning following Floyd's death. You can watch that segment here.