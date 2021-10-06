October 6, 2021
'Good Morning America' highlights MN with visit to Split Rock Lighthouse
'Good Morning America' highlights MN with visit to Split Rock Lighthouse

The morning show's "Rise and Shine" tour stopped in Minnesota on Wednesday.
Good Morning America, YouTube

The morning show's "Rise and Shine" tour stopped in Minnesota on Wednesday.

ABC's Good Morning America brought its "Rise and Shine" tour to Minnesota on Wednesday. 

The 4-minute, 20-second segment featured two reporters — Alex Perez in Minneapolis and Elizabeth Schulze, a Minnesota native, at Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors — highlighting the Land of 10,000 Lakes and how it's bouncing back amid the pandemic and the civil unrest following George Floyd's death. 

The two GMA reporters took a tour of the state, stopping by the Twin Cities, visiting the Hen House Eatery and the Mary Tyler Moore statue; Prince's Paisley Park in Chanhassen; Mall of America; Duluth Pack in Duluth; and Split Rock Lighthouse, which turned on the lighthouse special for the segment (it's usually only turned on twice a year). 

Here's the video: 

In another segment on GMA Wednesday morning, Perez did a report from Minneapolis on the nationwide racial reckoning following Floyd's death. You can watch that segment here.  

