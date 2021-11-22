GOPer's criticism of vaccine requirement sparks rush of support for St. Paul restaurant

Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
GOP criticism of vaccine requirement sparks rush of support for St. Paul restaurant
Publish date:

GOP criticism of vaccine requirement sparks rush of support for St. Paul restaurant

"Vaccinated or not, no one should be participating in medical status segregation," Rep. Mary Franson said.
Author:

MN House

"Vaccinated or not, no one should be participating in medical status segregation," Rep. Mary Franson said.

A number of Minnesotans have been showing their support for a restaurant in St. Paul after a state lawmaker tweeted it had lost her businesses due to its vaccine requirement. 

Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, tweeted on Nov. 19 that she ordered pho for takeout from Ngon Vietnamese Bistro, which she called "one of my favorite places," and learned "indoor dining is regulated to just the mRNA people. Today is the last day ordering from Ngon Bistro."

"Vaccinated or not, no one should be participating in medical status segregation," Franson added. 

And quickly, people replied to her tweet and retweeted her showing their support for Ngon Bistro, with scores of people saying they will make sure to go to the restaurant because it requires vaccinations.

The Ngon Bistro's website clearly states: "Indoor dining is available with proof of vaccination using a mobile app or vaccination card," and that patio seating is available without restrictions. It also offers carry out. 

It's worth noting that the restaurant is not just allowing "the mRNA people" to eat indoors, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is not an mRNA vaccine but is good to dine at Ngon Bistro. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Franson has spoken out against COVID-related mandates for much of the pandemic. She attended the "medical freedom" rally against vaccine mandates at the State Capitol in August and has spoken out against COVID-19 restrictions, including the Minnesota House mask requirement. Her Twitter page also includes her sharing multiple posts that doubt the efficacy of vaccines, which have been proven to be safe and highly effective at reducing COVID deaths and hospitalizations.

Douglas County, where about half her district is located, had the 32nd highest rate for COVID-19 in the country last week

Bring Me The News has reached out to the restaurant for comment. 

You can find Ngon Vietnamese Bistro at 799 University Ave. W. in St. Paul.

Next Up

mary franson without mask
MN Food & Drink

GOPer's criticism of vaccine requirement sparks rush of support for St. Paul restaurant

"Vaccinated or not, no one should be participating in medical status segregation," Rep. Mary Franson said.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Where the Vikings stand in the NFC playoff picture

Sunday's win over the Packers has the Vikings controlling their own destiny.

Target Store
MN Shopping

Target will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

The big box retailer is also beginning holiday sales early this year.

school, classroom
MN Coronavirus

Osseo district extends winter break to let teachers 'destress and re-energize'

The school board and district leadership team acknowledged the difficult circumstances the pandemic has created and decided to give everyone some extra time off.

Team Shuster
MN Sports

Team Shuster will defend gold medal at 2022 Beijing Olympics

The defending champs qualified for the February Olympics on Sunday night.

FExgkBwXMAgRPH-
MN News

Two in critical condition after wrong-way crash in Minneapolis

Two others were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

ambulance
MN News

St. Paul man killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in NW Minnesota

He crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.

West St Paul, Minnesota - August 2018
MN News

Female shot in parking lot of Twin Cities Menards store

The incident happened at the same Menards where a robbery happened in September.

Screen Shot 2021-11-21 at 6.44.10 PM
MN News

Driver kills 5 people, injures more than 40 during Waukesha parade

The Waukesha Holiday Parade is in its 58th year.

Image from iOS
MN News

1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting, police chase in Hopkins

The suspect was arrested following a police pursuit Sunday afternoon.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins surprises Viking fan van on Minnesota highway

Cousins's new aggressiveness has pulled into the fast lane.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Wild

Another Wild rally falls short against Lightning

The Wild scored two goals with the extra attacker but couldn't beat the two-time defending champs.

Related

WA Frost windows
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's W.A. Frost to require vaccine proof before dining indoors

Vaccine cards are not required for outdoor dining.

wa frost
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul restaurant finds unique way to support competitors without patios

It'll serve cold plates and have people order main dishes from nearby eateries to take home and enjoy.

Screen Shot 2021-02-03 at 9.13.53 AM
MN Food & Drink

St. Cloud nightclub getting financial support from Barstool Sports

"I feel like I won the lottery," owner Rose Gaetz said.

Screen Shot 2020-05-08 at 2.08.17 PM
MN Food & Drink

There's no place like The Gnome: St. Paul restaurant opens this summer

A new restaurant will also occupy the former Blackbird space in Minneapolis.

Just:us
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul restaurant to close as developer buys building, hikes rent 400%

Just/Us said it stands in solidarity with the tenants living in the building who will also be displaced.

mary franson without mask
MN Coronavirus

'A virus is going to virus': Unmasked GOP lawmaker rails against COVID-19 measures

Rep. Mary Franson on Monday called for an end to the governor's powers, questioning things like the statewide mask mandate.

MN Food & Drink

Heirloom restaurant in St. Paul closes its doors

The farmhouse-style restaurant had a short-lived no-tipping policy.

Screen Shot 2020-03-06 at 10.31.25 AM
MN Food & Drink

Drive-in restaurant reopens in St. Louis Park

The Galaxy Drive-In is now Clays Galaxy Drive-In.