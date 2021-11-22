GOPer's criticism of vaccine requirement sparks rush of support for St. Paul restaurant

A number of Minnesotans have been showing their support for a restaurant in St. Paul after a state lawmaker tweeted it had lost her businesses due to its vaccine requirement.

Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, tweeted on Nov. 19 that she ordered pho for takeout from Ngon Vietnamese Bistro, which she called "one of my favorite places," and learned "indoor dining is regulated to just the mRNA people. Today is the last day ordering from Ngon Bistro."

"Vaccinated or not, no one should be participating in medical status segregation," Franson added.

And quickly, people replied to her tweet and retweeted her showing their support for Ngon Bistro, with scores of people saying they will make sure to go to the restaurant because it requires vaccinations.

The Ngon Bistro's website clearly states: "Indoor dining is available with proof of vaccination using a mobile app or vaccination card," and that patio seating is available without restrictions. It also offers carry out.

It's worth noting that the restaurant is not just allowing "the mRNA people" to eat indoors, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is not an mRNA vaccine but is good to dine at Ngon Bistro.

Franson has spoken out against COVID-related mandates for much of the pandemic. She attended the "medical freedom" rally against vaccine mandates at the State Capitol in August and has spoken out against COVID-19 restrictions, including the Minnesota House mask requirement. Her Twitter page also includes her sharing multiple posts that doubt the efficacy of vaccines, which have been proven to be safe and highly effective at reducing COVID deaths and hospitalizations.

Douglas County, where about half her district is located, had the 32nd highest rate for COVID-19 in the country last week.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the restaurant for comment.

You can find Ngon Vietnamese Bistro at 799 University Ave. W. in St. Paul.