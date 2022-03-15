Grizzly's restaurant in Plymouth to become Northern Taphouse

Northern Taphouse is coming to Plymouth.

The restaurant, by Lincoln Hospitality Group, will replace Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill at 220 Carlson Pkwy. N, marking the third Northern Taphouse location for the restaurant group. The other locations are in Lakeville and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing another Northern Taphouse to the Twin Cities,” Kent Letnes, co-owner of Lincoln Hospitality Group, said in a statement. “Northern Taphouse has a fantastic casual menu, extensive beer list, and plenty of TVs making this a great neighborhood spot to grab dinner with your family or catch a game at the bar.”

Grizzly's will close after service on Sunday, May 8, and then construction will begin on the new Northern Taphouse, a news release says.

The space will be "reimagined," thanks to Shea Design. When the remodel is complete, the new restaurant will have 170 seats inside, including "plenty" of bar seating, a lounge area with "soft seating and low tables" and 40 TVs throughout the restaurant. The 100-seat patio will also offer plenty of alfresco seating.

“We want to thank the community for their support of Grizzly’s over the years and look forward to welcoming them to the next phase of the restaurant,” Matt Letnes, co-owner of Lincoln Hospitality Group, said in a statement. “We are working hard to retain all of our staff as we change concepts and will even be hiring additional staff once we reopen.

"We encourage our guests to continue to visit us on the patio during construction and get a sense of what the new Northern Taphouse will bring to the neighborhood," he added.

The restaurant is expected to open as Northern Taphouse in the summer.

Northern Taphouse's menu includes casual food, such as burgers, wings, sandwiches and tacos. It has 40 beers on tap, and a "focus on bloody Marys" with a "bloody Mary lab" that displays a selection of infused vodkas and toppings.