Gross discovery in pizza bought from a Twin Cities Domino's

A Twin Cities resident said she's been unable to get any meaningful information from Domino's about her unpleasant experience.

Photo courtesy of Abby Honold.

A roach, a rat, a bird — even someone’s uncle’s greasy tupeè — have been suggested on Twitter as possible answers to what was found inside a Domino’s Pizza ordered in St. Louis Park last week.

Twin Cities resident Abby Honold said she ordered the thin crust cheese and mushroom pizza Friday from the Domino’s on Lake Street in St. Louis Park. 

“I bit into my pizza and found this,” Honold shared alongside photos posted on Twitter. “Baked into the pizza.”

Honold said she notified Domino’s immediately on Friday and provided the photos to customer service, suggesting on Twitter that the offending item could have had feathers or fur on it.

“Thank you for taking the time to provide the additional information we need to address your concern,” a customer support reply reviewed by Bring Me The News stated. “We’ve passed this information along to the appropriate team so they can follow up with you.”

The Nov. 5 email response to Honold continues to say: “We know you have many meal options and we appreciate you choosing Domino’s. We hope to make this right and regain your trust. Your business is very important, and we want to give a good reason to return as a loyal customer.”

Photo courtesy of Abby Honold. 

Photo courtesy of Abby Honold. 

As of Monday evening, Honold said she hasn't received any additional follow-up from Domino’s. 

In a Twitter post, Honold expressed frustration that she's not heard back from Domino's and said she's still "randomly gagging and having trouble eating" because of the experience. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to Domino's for comment. 

