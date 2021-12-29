Growing list of venues canceling New Year's Eve parties due to omicron

Concerns with COVID-19 and the highly contagious omicron variant have forced some venues to cancel plans for New Year's Eve.

The omicron variant has replaced the delta variant as the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Minnesota, according to health department officials. Last week, the Minnesota Department of Health said it is "preparing for an increase in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks."

Here's a running list of venues that have nixed plans to ring in the new year:

The Armory

The Amory, a music venue in Minneapolis, canceled its Lights All Night Minneapolis New Year's Eve party, with a statement from Lights All Night Minneapolis saying the event won't be held "Out of concern for our fans, artists, employees and local communities."

Those with tickets to the event will receive a full refund within 15 days.

Can Can Wonderland

"Out of an abundance of caution" due to the quickly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19, the mini-golf course/bar/arcade/music venue in St. Paul announced Wednesday it has canceled its Naughty New Year's Eve and will be closed from Dec. 30 through Thursday, Jan. 6.

Can Can Wonderland says its staff is 100% vaccinated but there have been a few COVID cases among employees, and even though they haven't been at work in recent days, it wants to take "the proactive stance of not hosting the large event."

"The decision to create a longer closure time will allow staff to self-isolate as a pre-emptive measure per the revised CDC recommendations," Can Can Wonderland said in a news release. It will use the time to conduct a deep clean of the entire space.

Can Can Wonderland plans to reschedule its New Year's Eve party "when the time is right and safe for all."

“I’m confident that this is the right thing to do right now, but rest assured that we are dreaming up a diverse roster of really fun happenings for 2022," Tony Perella, director of operations, said in a statement.

Can Can Wonderland will reevaluate COVID-19 cases and community spread in St. Paul and Ramsey County on Jan. 4, 2022, and determine opening procedures for Jan. 6, 2022. It will share any "new and exciting safety protocols" on its website and social media.

First Avenue's venues

First Avenue canceled its New Year's Eve Danceteria and The Fine Line postponed its 1990s vs 2000s New Year's Eve party.

"We are all tired of the pandemic’s disruptions in our plans and daily life. The sacrifices so many continue to make are unbelievable. Thank you forever to all the health care professionals, teachers, and front-line workers (we see you, grocery, USPS, service industry, and delivery folks). It also feels unbelievable to be postponing and canceling concerts and events as we close out 2021, but here we are," First Avenue, which owns Fine Line, said on the Facebook event.

The venue said those who bought tickets via AXS online or by phone to the Danceteria will be refunded with 30 days. Otherwise, refunds are available at the original point of purchase. As for the Fine Line event, there currently isn't information on a new date. Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled event.

In addition to canceling the New Year's Eve events, First Avenue has postponed some other shows at its various venues. Among them: The Suburbs show scheduled for Dec. 31 at the Palace Theatre will be held Feb. 12, 2022. And Dessa's show on Dec. 30 will be held on Feb. 13, 2022, at First Avenue.

First Avenue says it will "continue to assess shows on a case-by-case basis" and will keep ticketholders informed of any changes.