Gully Boys' stolen van found totaled, with all the band's gear gone

The Gully Boys' stolen van has been found, but without any of the band's pilfered gear inside.

The Minneapolis trio had been searching for the Ford Econoline 150 since it was taken from Minneapolis' Powderhorn neighborhood over the weekend. On Tuesday, they said the van had been located — but it was quickly followed up with bad news.

"[A]ll of our gear is gone but whoever stole it left so much LAWN CARE GEAR?????" the band wrote in a tweet. "They broke in the side window and hot wired the van leaving it completely totaled. So keep an eye out if you see any of our gear around town 😭"

Compounding the situation, Gully Boys had to perform ... Tuesday night at Minneapolis' Fine Line, in support of Hipp Campus. And they have eight more shows between now and Nov. 5.

Fortunately, the band said it had gotten support from other local musicians, offering to lend them "gear and wheels" for the tour.

"[W]e’re all set and feeling incredibly supported and loved despite losing our children," Gully Boys tweeted.

On a positive note, Tuesday's show was apparently quite good. And Gully Boys just announced they'll play SXSW next March.