Guthrie cancels 'Emma' performances, Illusion Theater delays premiere due to COVID

After more than two years, the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to put live theater performances in flux.

Ticket holders at the Guthrie and Illusion theaters in Minneapolis were the latest to learn shows wouldn't go on due to positive cases.

Guthrie performances of Kate Hamill's Emma, directed by Meredith McDonough, have been canceled July 5-7 after cast and crew members, including understudies, tested positive for COVID-19.

At Illusion Theater, opening night has been delayed for Carlyle Brown's The History of Religion until July 15.

The recent cancelations amid the burgeoning BA.5 Omicron surge are only the latest for Twin Cities theaters.

Earlier this year, the Guthrie halted Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun after a wave of cases hit the cast and crew. The show opened in the late spring after initially being scheduled to begin performances in January.