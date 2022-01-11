Guthrie cancels one production, postpones another

Skip to main content
Guthrie Theater cancels one production, postpones another

Guthrie Theater cancels one production, postpones another

COVID is again disrupting the renowned theater's plans.

Ken Lund, Flickr

COVID is again disrupting the renowned theater's plans.

COVID continues to disrupt the Guthrie Theater's return season.

A Raisin in the Sun, which was supposed to begin its run Wednesday, Jan. 12, is being pushed back until late spring 2022, the theater and Artistic Director Joseph Haj announced. He cited COVID infections among vaccinated cast members, as well as the surge of infections seen across the state of late.

The Guthrie is also canceling its planned production of Destiny of Desire, which had a planned April 30-June 5 run in Minneapolis before heading to Broadway. Multiple artists who were supposed to be involved in Destiny of Desire have seen other projects delayed — leading to a cascade of scheduling conflicts and necessitating the Guthrie's cancellation decision.

“The ongoing effects of the pandemic in our industry cannot be overstated, and despite taking every available precaution, the omicron variant has proven extremely difficult to navigate within a production schedule we outlined many months ago," Haj said in the announcement. “Given that health experts predict the COVID-19 surge may not peak in Minnesota until mid-to-late January, we felt it prudent to reconsider our calendar. As difficult as these decisions may be, we stand by them as we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our artists, staff and audiences.”

Haj also thanked the Raisin in the Sun director, Austene Van, for agreeing to return to the Guthrie this spring. Dates for the postponed shows have yet to be determined. 

All other Guthrie shows on the calendar will — as of Tuesday — continue as planned, the theater said.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The Guthrie Theater closed in spring of 2020, at the start of the COVID pandemic. In the summer of 2021, the theater announced its reopening plans, including A Christmas Carol that fall. But the omicron-fueled surge resulted in the final three performances of that production being abruptly canceled

The omicron variant, believed to be the most transmissible yet, has quickly taken hold in Minnesota, particularly the Twin Cities. State health officials recently estimated more than 90% of all new COVID cases in Minnesota are the omicron variant. 

The surge has prompted a new wave of restrictions, cancellations and pleas from health care organizations that are under immense pressure from the spike in cases.

Next Up

wayzata east middle school
MN News

Suspect steals keys from woman at Wayzata school, drives off in her car

It happened during a basketball game at Wayzata East Middle School in Plymouth.

money hundred dollar bills
MN News

Defense attorney sentenced to workhouse for swindling client

She told the client he was facing 15-20 years in prison unless he stumped up more cash.

AMC maple grove
TV, Movies and The Arts

AMC movie theater in Maple Grove closes for good

Floor & Decor is planned for the theater space.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer's Vikings tenure was pockmarked by disputes with staff

Mike Zimmer's "my way or the highway" approach didn't work out in the end.

child vaccine pexels
MN Coronavirus

Walz announces $200 reward for families who get kids aged 5-11 vaccinated

It's the latest incentive program launched by the State of Minnesota.

Ben dapper
Minnesota Life

Hockey community rallies around player who's fighting cancer

They sent him off with a show of support on Sunday.

tesla
MN Business

Tesla commits to buying nickel from proposed Minnesota mine

The mine has yet to go through the permitting process.

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 11

Minnesota has set a new statewide record high test positivity rate.

Flickr - Guthrie Theater exterior - Ken Lund
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie cancels one production, postpones another

COVID is again disrupting the renowned theater's plans.

Cass COunty missing teen Harris Jan 2022 - resize
MN News

Authorities searching for missing 14-year-old

She was last seen Sunday evening leaving a family member's north Fargo home.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

Prior Lake-Savage shifts to virtual learning as omicron slams Twin Cities schools

More than 600 students were reported absent from Jan. 3-Jan. 10 due to testing positive for COVID.

allina please stop chad davis flickr
MN Coronavirus

Allina Health bans most visitors from its hospitals, clinics

There are a few limited exceptions.

Related

Flickr - Guthrie Theater exterior - Ken Lund
TV, Movies and The Arts

Viral video: Guthrie show delayed by audience member’s racist rant

It is the Minneapolis theater's first in-house production since the shutdown in March 2020.

Flickr - Guthrie Theater exterior - Ken Lund
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie teases brand new look for 'A Christmas Carol'

The theater revealed its upcoming season lineup Tuesday.

guthrie youtube christmas carol 2021
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie cancels 'Christmas Carol' shows due to COVID

There were three performances remaining in the show's 2021 run.

Guthrie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie apologizes to theatergoers over audience member's racist rant

The racist tirade happened before a performance of 'A Christmas Carol.'

Guthrie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie to reopen to the public in July, shows resume this fall

The theater has been closed to the public for more than a year.

Screen Shot 2020-01-29 at 9.43.31 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie Theater cancels rest of its 2019/20 season

Several productions scheduled for this spring and summer have been canceled.

Screen Shot 2020-01-29 at 9.43.31 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie Theater to close for rest of 2020, only 3 plays booked for 2021

The celebrated Minneapolis theater won't re-open till March next year.

Guthrie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Coronavirus: Guthrie Theater lays off more than 200 employees

The Guthrie's largest source of income is ticket sales. It hasn't had a performance since March.