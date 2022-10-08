Skip to main content
Guthrie Theater legend Sheila Livingston dies at 93

Sheila Livingston passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5. Livingston is remembered for her profound impact on programming at the Guthrie Theater over her long career with the organization. Courtesy of Guthrie Theater.

Twin Cities' theater legend Sheila Livingston died this week at the age of 93. 

Livingston leaves behind a legacy of introducing thousands of young theatergoers to the arts during her more than 50 years of work with the Guthrie Theater, where renowned education programs she devised continue today. 

Around the time of the Guthrie Theater's founding, Livingston spearheaded the theater's "Stagehands" volunteer group and officially joined the Guthrie staff in 1971. 

Livingston retired in June 2015 from the role of Director of Artistic Relations, however, she continued to attend the theater's annual Shakespeare Classic, which she founded over 20 years ago. 

"Sheila was a passionate advocate for the arts, especially in the lives of young people," the Guthrie Theater shared following Livingston's passing on Wednesday, adding Livingston's dedication "made a profound impact on our organization and in the community." 

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Sheila's family and friends during this difficult time," the Guthrie Theater continued. "Although her once-in-a-lifetime spirit will be deeply missed, her life and legacy will always be remembered." 

The theater community awarded Livingston the Ivey Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. 

