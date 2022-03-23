Guthrie unveils 10 'ambitious' shows for 2022-23 season

Skip to main content
Guthrie unveils 10 'ambitious' shows for 2022-23 theatrical season

Guthrie unveils 10 'ambitious' shows for 2022-23 theatrical season

It includes an homage to the theater's first-ever production.

Dan Norman via Guthrie Theater

It includes an homage to the theater's first-ever production.

The Guthrie Theater plans to celebrate its 60th anniversary with 10 "ambitious" productions, including a nod to its first-ever show.

The Minneapolis theater lifted the lid on its plans for the 2022-23 season Wednesday. On the schedule is the world premiere of Sally & Tom from Pulitzer Prize-winner Suzan-Lori Parks; the holiday season tradition A Christmas Carol; the Stephen Sondheim favorite Into the Woods; and in an homage to the Guthrie's inaugural production, Hamlet.

The Shakespeare classic is slated for April 8-May 21, 2023 — 60 years after the Guthrie opened on May 7, 1963, with a production of Hamlet directed by founder Sir Tyrone Guthrie.

Artistic Director Joseph Haj said in a statement that the Guthrie Theater "forever changed the artistic landscape of the Twin Cities when it opened its doors" nearly six decades ago. 

"This rich legacy inspired our choices for the 2022–2023 Season, which we wanted to represent all that the Guthrie was, is and will be to our community," he continued. "So I’m filled with great optimism and gratitude as we embark on this celebratory season together.”

Here's the full line-up:

  • Vietgone by Qui Nguyen Sept. — 10-Oct. 16, 2022
  • Sally & Tom by Suzan-Lori Park — Oct.  1-Nov. 6, 2022
  • A Christmas Carol by CHarles Dickens — Nov. 12-Dec. 30, 2022
  • The Little Prince by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar, — Dec. 10, 2022-Feb. 5, 2023
  • Blues for an Alabama Sky by Pearl Cleage, — Jan. 28-March 12 2023
  • Hamlet by William Shakespeare — April 8-May 21 2023
  • Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express adapted by Ken Ludwig — May 13-July 2 2023
  • Into the Woods by Stephen Sondheim — June 17-Aug. 20 2023
  • Shane by Karen Zacarias — July 15-Aug. 27 2023
  • One to-be-revealed title set for spring of 2023

New season subscriptions will go on sale June 1, 2022. You can read more about each production here.

Currently running at The Guthrie is a production of The Tempest (seen in the photo above). That show goes through April 16, 2022.

Next Up

the tempest 2022 guthrie
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie unveils 10 'ambitious' shows for 2022-23 season

It includes an homage to the theater's first-ever production.

11
MN Property

Gallery: Modern home with lake views on the market for $1.39M

The green-built home sits in nearly 24 wooded acres and has its own solar panels.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 23

COVID-19 ICU admissions haven't been this low since mid-July last year.

Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Carlos Correa crushes baseballs, Juicy Lucys and the MN State Fair

We found out that Carlos Correa loves a good Juicy Lucy.

referee
MN News

MN lawmakers consider bill to fine unruly youth sports fans $1,000

The bill is designed to help protect sports officials, coaches and players.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Driver crashes while trying to pass in oncoming lane, suffers critical injuries

It happened on a west metro highway Monday morning.

FOfNRwvWUAYMtTH
MN Sports

MSHSL denies credentials to recruiting analysts, prep basketball reporters

This is very similar to what the MSHSL did with The Athletic in 2019 at the boys' hockey tournament.

Za Darius
MN Vikings

Za'Darius Smith can't wait to meet Danielle Hunter at the quarterback

Vikings' newest pass rusher will form a dangerous duo on the D-line.

minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Here's the latest on the Minneapolis teachers, support staff strike

Teachers, support staff continue to hold the line on Wednesday.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons 2
MN News

45-month sentence for gunman in MOA shooting

The New Year's Eve shooting sent shoppers and employees scrambling for safety.

Jordana Green
MN Music and Radio

WCCO Radio's Jordana Green reveals her cancer has returned

The host will need a bone marrow transplant.

april baumgarten tiktok rob zombie screenshot
MN Music and Radio

Watch: TikTok of MN grandma doing Rob Zombie karaoke goes viral

It's been viewed more than 2.2 million times in the past few days.

Related

Flickr - Guthrie Theater exterior - Ken Lund
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie teases brand new look for 'A Christmas Carol'

The theater revealed its upcoming season lineup Tuesday.

Flickr - Guthrie Theater exterior - Ken Lund
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie cancels one production, postpones another

COVID is again disrupting the renowned theater's plans.

Flickr - Guthrie Theater exterior - Ken Lund
TV, Movies and The Arts

Viral video: Guthrie show delayed by audience member’s racist rant

It is the Minneapolis theater's first in-house production since the shutdown in March 2020.

Guthrie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie to reopen to the public in July, shows resume this fall

The theater has been closed to the public for more than a year.

guthrie youtube christmas carol 2021
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie cancels 'Christmas Carol' shows due to COVID

There were three performances remaining in the show's 2021 run.

Screen Shot 2020-01-29 at 9.43.31 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie Theater to stage rare trio of Shakespeare plays

It's been 30 years since the theater first staged Shakespeare's History Cycle.

Screen Shot 2020-01-29 at 9.43.31 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie Theater cancels rest of its 2019/20 season

Several productions scheduled for this spring and summer have been canceled.

Guthrie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

Coronavirus: Guthrie Theater lays off more than 200 employees

The Guthrie's largest source of income is ticket sales. It hasn't had a performance since March.