Guthrie unveils 10 'ambitious' shows for 2022-23 season

The Guthrie Theater plans to celebrate its 60th anniversary with 10 "ambitious" productions, including a nod to its first-ever show.

The Minneapolis theater lifted the lid on its plans for the 2022-23 season Wednesday. On the schedule is the world premiere of Sally & Tom from Pulitzer Prize-winner Suzan-Lori Parks; the holiday season tradition A Christmas Carol; the Stephen Sondheim favorite Into the Woods; and in an homage to the Guthrie's inaugural production, Hamlet.

The Shakespeare classic is slated for April 8-May 21, 2023 — 60 years after the Guthrie opened on May 7, 1963, with a production of Hamlet directed by founder Sir Tyrone Guthrie.

Artistic Director Joseph Haj said in a statement that the Guthrie Theater "forever changed the artistic landscape of the Twin Cities when it opened its doors" nearly six decades ago.

"This rich legacy inspired our choices for the 2022–2023 Season, which we wanted to represent all that the Guthrie was, is and will be to our community," he continued. "So I’m filled with great optimism and gratitude as we embark on this celebratory season together.”

Here's the full line-up:

Vietgone by Qui Nguyen Sept. — 10-Oct. 16, 2022

Sally & Tom by Suzan-Lori Park — Oct. 1-Nov. 6, 2022

A Christmas Carol by CHarles Dickens — Nov. 12-Dec. 30, 2022

The Little Prince by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar, — Dec. 10, 2022-Feb. 5, 2023

Blues for an Alabama Sky by Pearl Cleage, — Jan. 28-March 12 2023

Hamlet by William Shakespeare — April 8-May 21 2023

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express adapted by Ken Ludwig — May 13-July 2 2023

Into the Woods by Stephen Sondheim — June 17-Aug. 20 2023

Shane by Karen Zacarias — July 15-Aug. 27 2023

One to-be-revealed title set for spring of 2023

New season subscriptions will go on sale June 1, 2022. You can read more about each production here.

Currently running at The Guthrie is a production of The Tempest (seen in the photo above). That show goes through April 16, 2022.