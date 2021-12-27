HealthPartners reveals 2021's top baby names in MN, WI

Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
HealthPartners reveals 2021's top baby names at its hospitals in Minnesota, western Wisconsin
Publish date:

There were nearly 10,000 babies born at the organization's 9 hospitals in the region.
HealthPartners has unveiled its latest iteration of the most popular baby names of the year.

The names come from the organization's nine hospitals in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, where in 2021 birth center teams helped deliver nearly 10,000 children, a news release says

HealthPartners noted an increasing diversity in name selection, with about 1,950 different names given to 2021's newborns. The health care system broke out the top five names for boys and girls, but noted its teams "support families that choose non-gender-conforming names for children at birth."

Here are the top five most popular baby names HealthPartners saw in 2021:

Girls' namesBoys' names

Nora

Henry

Olivia

Mohamed

Emma

Jack

Evelyn

Noah

Eleanor

Theodore

Interestingly, four out of the five most popular girls' names this year were on the same list in 2020 — while just one of 2020's most popular boys' names made it in 2021.

The Social Security Administration releases a baby names list each spring based on federal data. You can find 2020's most popular names here.

