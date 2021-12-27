HealthPartners reveals 2021's top baby names in MN, WI

HealthPartners has unveiled its latest iteration of the most popular baby names of the year.

The names come from the organization's nine hospitals in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, where in 2021 birth center teams helped deliver nearly 10,000 children, a news release says.

HealthPartners noted an increasing diversity in name selection, with about 1,950 different names given to 2021's newborns. The health care system broke out the top five names for boys and girls, but noted its teams "support families that choose non-gender-conforming names for children at birth."

Here are the top five most popular baby names HealthPartners saw in 2021:

Girls' names Boys' names Nora Henry Olivia Mohamed Emma Jack Evelyn Noah Eleanor Theodore

Interestingly, four out of the five most popular girls' names this year were on the same list in 2020 — while just one of 2020's most popular boys' names made it in 2021.

The Social Security Administration releases a baby names list each spring based on federal data. You can find 2020's most popular names here.