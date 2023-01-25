Here are the 60 finalists for the Minnesota snow plow naming contest
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has unveiled the finalists for this year's "Name a Snowplow" contest, with the public now able to vote for their favorites.
MnDOT said they received more than 10,000 votes for the 2023 contest, with many of the names related to pop culture, local names and snow pun references like years past. Some of those include Better Call Salt, Bobsled Dylan, Bohemian Rhapsnowdy, Buzz Iceclear, Camp Scoopy, Harmon Chillebrew, and more.
Online voting is open through midnight on Friday, Feb. 3. People are allowed to vote up to eight entries. Winners will be announced sometime in February, according to MnDOT.
Here's a list of the 60 finalists:
- Aaron Brrrr, Sir
- Ace of Blades
- Ain't My First Snowdeo
- Alice Scooper
- As the Snow Flies
- Best in Snow
- Better Call Salt
- Beyonsleigh
- Blader Tot Hotdish
- Blades of Flurry
- Bladezilla
- Blizzo
- Bobsled Dylan
- Bohemian Rhapsnowdy
- Buzz Iceclear
- Camp Scoopy
- Clark Blizzwald
- Clearopathra
- For Cold Times' Sake
- Freeze Louise
- Goonodaabaan (Ojibwe word for "snow vehicle")
- Han Snowblo
- Harmon Chillebrew
- Here We Snow Again
- Hippoplowtamus
- I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered
- Ičamna (Dakota word for "blizzard")
- It's a Squall World After All
- Just Scraping By
- Kim KarDashing Thru the Snow
- L'etoile du Nordy
- Lollaplowlooza
- Mary Tyler More Snow
- Melton John
- Mighty Morphin Plower Ranger
- Miracle on Ice
- One Plow Two Plow Red Plow Blue Plow
- Optimus Brine
- Orange You Glad to See Me
- Paisley Plow
- Plow Patrol
- Plowabunga!
- Plower to the People
- Plowie Anderson
- Point of Snow Return
- Queen El-ice-abeth II
- Say It Ain't Snow
- Scoop! There it is
- Sir Plows-a-Lot
- SKOL Plow
- Sleetwood Mac
- Snow and Tell
- Snow Force One
- Spirit of '91
- Taylor Drift
- Ted Las-snow
- The Name's Plow, Snowplow
- Waipahiƞte (Dakota word for "snowplow")
- Wolfgang Amadeus Snowzart
- Yer a Blizzard, Harry
To vote, visit MnDOT's website here.
Each of the state's eight districts will receive one of the winning names. Winning names in 2022 were:
- Betty Whiteout — District 8
- Ctrl Salt Delete — District 7
- The Big Leplowski — District 4
- Plowasaurus Rex — Metro District
- Scoop Dogg — District 3
- Blizzard of Oz — District 2
- No More Mr. Ice Guy — District 1
- Edward Blizzardhands — District 6