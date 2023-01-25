Skip to main content
Here are the 60 finalists for the Minnesota snow plow naming contest

Voting is open until Feb. 3.

Credit: City of Brooklyn Park

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has unveiled the finalists for this year's "Name a Snowplow" contest, with the public now able to vote for their favorites.

MnDOT said they received more than 10,000 votes for the 2023 contest, with many of the names related to pop culture, local names and snow pun references like years past. Some of those include Better Call Salt, Bobsled Dylan, Bohemian Rhapsnowdy, Buzz Iceclear, Camp Scoopy, Harmon Chillebrew, and more.

Online voting is open through midnight on Friday, Feb. 3. People are allowed to vote up to eight entries. Winners will be announced sometime in February, according to MnDOT.

Here's a list of the 60 finalists:

  1. Aaron Brrrr, Sir
  2. Ace of Blades
  3. Ain't My First Snowdeo
  4. Alice Scooper
  5. As the Snow Flies
  6. Best in Snow
  7. Better Call Salt
  8. Beyonsleigh
  9. Blader Tot Hotdish
  10. Blades of Flurry
  11. Bladezilla
  12. Blizzo
  13. Bobsled Dylan
  14. Bohemian Rhapsnowdy
  15. Buzz Iceclear
  16. Camp Scoopy
  17. Clark Blizzwald
  18. Clearopathra
  19. For Cold Times' Sake
  20. Freeze Louise
  21. Goonodaabaan (Ojibwe word for "snow vehicle")
  22. Han Snowblo
  23. Harmon Chillebrew
  24. Here We Snow Again
  25. Hippoplowtamus
  26. I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered
  27. Ičamna (Dakota word for "blizzard")
  28. It's a Squall World After All
  29. Just Scraping By
  30. Kim KarDashing Thru the Snow
  31. L'etoile du Nordy
  32. Lollaplowlooza
  33. Mary Tyler More Snow
  34. Melton John
  35. Mighty Morphin Plower Ranger
  36. Miracle on Ice
  37. One Plow Two Plow Red Plow Blue Plow
  38. Optimus Brine
  39. Orange You Glad to See Me
  40. Paisley Plow
  41. Plow Patrol
  42. Plowabunga!
  43. Plower to the People
  44. Plowie Anderson
  45. Point of Snow Return
  46. Queen El-ice-abeth II
  47. Say It Ain't Snow
  48. Scoop! There it is
  49. Sir Plows-a-Lot
  50. SKOL Plow
  51. Sleetwood Mac
  52. Snow and Tell
  53. Snow Force One
  54. Spirit of '91
  55. Taylor Drift
  56. Ted Las-snow
  57. The Name's Plow, Snowplow
  58. Waipahiƞte (Dakota word for "snowplow")
  59. Wolfgang Amadeus Snowzart
  60. Yer a Blizzard, Harry

To vote, visit MnDOT's website here.

Each of the state's eight districts will receive one of the winning names. Winning names in 2022 were: 

  • Betty Whiteout — District 8
  • Ctrl Salt Delete — District 7
  • The Big Leplowski — District 4
  • Plowasaurus Rex — Metro District
  • Scoop Dogg — District 3
  • Blizzard of Oz — District 2
  • No More Mr. Ice Guy — District 1
  • Edward Blizzardhands — District 6

