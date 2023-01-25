Here are the 60 finalists for the Minnesota snow plow naming contest

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has unveiled the finalists for this year's "Name a Snowplow" contest, with the public now able to vote for their favorites.

MnDOT said they received more than 10,000 votes for the 2023 contest, with many of the names related to pop culture, local names and snow pun references like years past. Some of those include Better Call Salt, Bobsled Dylan, Bohemian Rhapsnowdy, Buzz Iceclear, Camp Scoopy, Harmon Chillebrew, and more.

Online voting is open through midnight on Friday, Feb. 3. People are allowed to vote up to eight entries. Winners will be announced sometime in February, according to MnDOT.

Here's a list of the 60 finalists:

Aaron Brrrr, Sir Ace of Blades Ain't My First Snowdeo Alice Scooper As the Snow Flies Best in Snow Better Call Salt Beyonsleigh Blader Tot Hotdish Blades of Flurry Bladezilla Blizzo Bobsled Dylan Bohemian Rhapsnowdy Buzz Iceclear Camp Scoopy Clark Blizzwald Clearopathra For Cold Times' Sake Freeze Louise Goonodaabaan (Ojibwe word for "snow vehicle") Han Snowblo Harmon Chillebrew Here We Snow Again Hippoplowtamus I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered Ičamna (Dakota word for "blizzard") It's a Squall World After All Just Scraping By Kim KarDashing Thru the Snow L'etoile du Nordy Lollaplowlooza Mary Tyler More Snow Melton John Mighty Morphin Plower Ranger Miracle on Ice One Plow Two Plow Red Plow Blue Plow Optimus Brine Orange You Glad to See Me Paisley Plow Plow Patrol Plowabunga! Plower to the People Plowie Anderson Point of Snow Return Queen El-ice-abeth II Say It Ain't Snow Scoop! There it is Sir Plows-a-Lot SKOL Plow Sleetwood Mac Snow and Tell Snow Force One Spirit of '91 Taylor Drift Ted Las-snow The Name's Plow, Snowplow Waipahiƞte (Dakota word for "snowplow") Wolfgang Amadeus Snowzart Yer a Blizzard, Harry

To vote, visit MnDOT's website here.

Each of the state's eight districts will receive one of the winning names. Winning names in 2022 were: