Education Minnesota on Thursday unveiled the 77 educators who are up for the annual teacher of the year award.

Here are the nominees, listed in alphabetical order based on the school district they work for.

Kayla Host, Aitkin Public Schools

Kevin Gentz, Albert Lea Area Schools

Mary Betland, Anoka-Hennepin School District

Megan Rafferty, Anoka-Hennepin School District

Stacy Bauer, Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis

Lauren Trovarello, Aspen Academy Charter School, Savage

Jenna Fitzgerald, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Public Schools

John Schneider, Austin Public Schools

Janelle Field, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Public Schools

Angela Fritzlar, Bloomington Public Schools

Niccole Goulet Jordan, Bloomington Public Schools

Beth McCoy, Bloomington Public Schools

Teri Roder, Bloomington Public Schools

Erin Karlgaard, Brainerd Public Schools

Jacki Kyllonen, Cedar Mountain Schools

Ariane Kokes, Columbia Heights Public Schools

Andrea Adrian, Crookston Public Schools

Debra Hannu, Duluth Public Schools

Nathan (Nate) Gabel, Eden Prairie Schools

Emily Larson, Eden Prairie Schools

Kassy Miller, Eden Prairie Schools

Leif Voltz, Elk River Area School District

Heather Stromberg, Fairmont Area Schools

Jennifer Hogan, Farmington Area Schools

Michael Bare, Fergus Falls Public Schools

Shelley Schoeneck, Fergus Falls Public Schools

Jessica Linman, Herman Norcross Community School

Karin Brinkhoff, Hopkins Public Schools

Sarah Gleason, Hopkins Public Schools

Scott Stillman, Hopkins Public Schools

Rachel Volkmann, Hopkins Public Schools

Jon Fila, Intermediate District 287

Ryan Rasmussen, Jordan Public Schools

Kristin Wishy, Kasson Mantorville Public Schools

Traci Raknerud, Lake Park Audubon Public Schools

Michelle Mitchell, Mahtomedi Public Schools

Pam Gabrielsen, Mankato Area Public Schools

Kevin Armbrust, Milaca Public Schools

Edward Barlow, Minneapolis Public Schools

Aberdeen Rodriguez, Minneapolis Public Schools

Diane Daniels, Minnetonka Public Schools

Stacy Schroeder, Moorhead Public Schools

Brad Hubred, Moose Lake Community School

Emily Dalen, Morris Area School District

Courtney Hess, Mounds View Public Schools

Ariana Lynch, Mounds View Public Schools

Tracy Wilk, Northeast Metro 916 Intermediate School District

Heather Olivier, Northfield Public Schools

Sarah Lancaster, Onamia Public Schools

Lauren Hoof, Osseo Area Schools

Mark Langlois, Owatonna Public Schools

Tyler Blom, Proctor Public Schools

Eric Zuccola, Robbinsdale Area Public Schools

Caroline Young, Rockford Area Schools

Ira Sanders, Roseville Area Schools

Amy Westland, Roseville Area Schools

Janice Bisch, Saint Paul Public Schools

Emily Manson, Saint Paul Public Schools

James Schreiner, Sauk Centre Public Schools

Trisha Bemboom, Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools

Tina Douvier, Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools

Jacci Lissick, Shakopee Public Schools

Claire Troxel, South St. Paul Public Schools

Younna Eiden-Giel, South Washington County Schools

MacKenzie Hildahl, South Washington County Schools

Kiersten Jaeger, South Washington County Schools

Andrea Welvaert, South Washington County Schools

Paul Houck, Southwest Metro Intermediate District 288

Maggie Lee, Spring Lake Park Schools

Tom Muschler, St. Charles Public Schools

Holly Becker, Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools

Anne Bolsem, West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan Area Schools

Mara Drill, Westonka Public Schools

Lyndsay Geyen, Westonka Public Schools

Jodie Rasicot, Westonka Public Schools

Kendall Gonzalez, White Bear Lake Area Schools

Julie Hebb, Willow River Area Schools

A panel of independent leaders will review each candidate's portfolio and select semifinalists in the coming weeks, followed by a selection process that trims the list to a group of finalists. Last year there were nine finalists.

"Because of safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet, set for May 1 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, could be postponed," Education Minnesota said.

The 2021 teacher of the year was Natalia Benjamin, a high school English learner and ethnic studies teacher at Century High School in Rochester.

