Here are the 8 winners of MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

The results are in and Minnesota has eight newly named snowplows.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the results of its second annual "Name a Snowplow" contest, which attracted hundreds of pun-tastic submissions.

Here are the winners, and the districts in which they'll be operating:

Betty Whiteout – District 8 (SW Minnesota)

– District 8 (SW Minnesota) Ctrl Salt Delete – District 7 (SW Minnesota)

– District 7 (SW Minnesota) The Big Leplowski – District 4 (West-Central Minnesota)

– District 4 (West-Central Minnesota) Plowasaurus Rex – Metro District

– Metro District Scoop Dogg – District 3 (Central Minnesota)

– District 3 (Central Minnesota) Blizzard of Oz – District 2 (NW Minnesota)

– District 2 (NW Minnesota) No More Mr. Ice Guy – District 1 (NE Minnesota)

– District 1 (NE Minnesota) Edward Blizzardhands – District 6 (SE Minnesota)

Betty Whiteout was comfortably the most popular choice, with more than 40,000 votes cast for the name.

Ctrl Salt Delete was second with just over 21,000 votes, followed by The Big Leplowski with 17,478 and Plowasaurus Rex with 13,209.

Just missing out on the top eight was "Sir Plows-a-Lot," which was 58 votes short of Edward Blizzardhands.

In total, almost 60,000 people voted (they were allowed to select up to eight each).

This is how many each finalist got: