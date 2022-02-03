Skip to main content
Here are the 8 winners of MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

Here are the 8 winners of MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

Betty Whiteout made it, obviously.

Credit: MnDOT

Betty Whiteout made it, obviously.

The results are in and Minnesota has eight newly named snowplows.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the results of its second annual "Name a Snowplow" contest, which attracted hundreds of pun-tastic submissions.

Here are the winners, and the districts in which they'll be operating:

  • Betty Whiteout – District 8 (SW Minnesota)
  • Ctrl Salt Delete – District 7 (SW Minnesota)
  • The Big Leplowski – District 4 (West-Central Minnesota)
  • Plowasaurus Rex – Metro District 
  • Scoop Dogg – District 3 (Central Minnesota)
  • Blizzard of Oz – District 2 (NW Minnesota)
  • No More Mr. Ice Guy – District 1 (NE Minnesota)
  • Edward Blizzardhands – District 6 (SE Minnesota)

Betty Whiteout was comfortably the most popular choice, with more than 40,000 votes cast for the name.

Ctrl Salt Delete was second with just over 21,000 votes, followed by The Big Leplowski with 17,478 and Plowasaurus Rex with 13,209.

Just missing out on the top eight was "Sir Plows-a-Lot," which was 58 votes short of Edward Blizzardhands.

In total, almost 60,000 people voted (they were allowed to select up to eight each).

This is how many each finalist got:

  • Betty Whiteout – 40,024
  • Ctrl Salt Delete – 21,372
  • The Big Leplowski – 17,478
  • Plowasaurus Rex – 13,209
  • Scoop Dogg – 13,144
  • Blizzard of Oz – 12,742
  • No More Mr. Ice Guy – 11,198
  • Edward Blizzardhands – 10,664
  • Sir Plows-a-Lot – 10,606
  • Catch My Drift – 10,385
  • Sled Zeppelin – 10,354
  • Lord Coldemort – 9,894
  • C-3PSnow – 9,844
  • Giiwedin (Ojibwe word for ‘north wind’) – 9,344
  • Minnesnowta – 9,272
  • Uff Da – 8,366
  • Ičamna (Dakota word for ‘blizzard’) – 8,303
  • Dontcha Snow – 8,081
  • L’Plow du Nord – 7,561
  • Mr. Plow – 7,339
  • Everyday I’m Shovelin’ – 7,142
  • William Scrape-speare – 6,941
  • Blade of Glory – 6,221
  • How Now Orange Plow? – 6,188
  • Oh Fer Snow – 6,045
  • Flake Superior – 5,899
  • Snowzilla – 5,284
  • Snow Big Deal – 5,226
  • Below Zero Hero – 5,097
  • Say it Ain’t Snow – 5,024
  • Coldy Gopher – 4,979
  • Not Snow Fast – 4,769
  • Thawnos – 4,578
  • Plowin’ in the Wind – 4,344
  • Scoopy Doo & Scraper Too – 4,250
  • Winter Warrior – 4,053
  • Skol Plow – 3,989
  • Orange You Glad To See Me? – 3,883
  • No Business Like Snow Business – 3,775
  • Ski-U-Plow – 3,538
  • The Iron Ranger – 3,385
  • A Snowplow Named De-icer – 3,350
  • Timbrrrwolf – 3,083
  • Sweet Child O’ Brine – 2,859
  • Orange Thunder – 2,812
  • Frosty’s Demise – 2,703
  • Northern Express – 2,438
  • Halloween Blizzard Avenger – 1,916
  • Sweet Carol-brine – 1,705
  • All About That Snow – 1,401

Next Up

plow, snowplow, snow
Minnesota Life

Here are the 8 winners of MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

Betty Whiteout made it, obviously.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 9.38.36 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis Institute of Art will feature 5 Van Gogh paintings this summer

The exhibit will feature five paintings on loan from Amsterdam and Dallas.

twin cities evie car
MN News

Twin Cities launch new electric vehicle car-share program

It's the largest publicly owned, renewably powered community EV initiative in the U.S.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 8.13.06 AM
MN Weird

First it was potatoes, now frozen beets have caused a MN road closure

A stretch of Highway 12 in Murdock closed Wednesday night as the spilled beats froze and became a hazard.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Coller: With O'Connell over Harbaugh, Vikings can ask for patience

With Harbaugh, you’re always in all-in mode. The Vikings, coincidentally, landed in this position because of four years of all-in mode.

Minneapolis police shooting 3
MN News

Community identifies Amir Locke as man killed by Minneapolis police

Nekima Levy-Armstrong says the victim was a Black man under the age of 25.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 8.00.29 AM
MN News

Pilot who died days after small plane crash was a MN heart doctor

The passenger is in stable condition.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 9.42.10 PM
MN Sports

2 Honduras players leave USMNT game at Allianz Field due to extreme cold

Reports from Honduras suggest one of the players received treatment for hypothermia.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers' struggles continue against Purdue

The Gophers suffered their seventh loss in the past eight games.

ridwell press photo
Minnesota Life

New service that picks up hard-to-recycle items expands to MN

The company will collect things like plastic film and batteries every two weeks.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Reports: Vikings 'zeroing in' on Kevin O'Connell as new head coach

The Rams' offensive coordinator can't be hired until after the Super Bowl.

state patrol
MN News

Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in Zumbrota.

Related

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weird

MnDOT reveals 8 winners of its snowplow naming contest

Yes, Plowy McPlowface is on there.

MnDot snow plow cam I-35 12-10-21
Minnesota Life

MnDOT reveals 50 snowplow name finalists

Voting is open through Wednesday, Jan. 26.

plow, snowplow, snow
Minnesota Life

Vote now: Here are MnDOT's 50 finalists for snowplow nicknames

Plowy McPlowFace made the cut.

Screen Shot 2019-02-27 at 8.04.08 AM
MN Weird

Viral videos of MnDOT snowplows at work are oddly mesmerizing

It's as satisfying as a freshly snow-blown sidewalk, but on a much grander scale.

snow, snowplow
Minnesota Life

MnDOT asks people to name its snowplows, and the suggestions are great

Plow Bunyan is an easy one. What else do we got, Minnesota?

plow, snowplow, snow
Minnesota Life

Michigan beats Minnesota to 'Betty Whiteout' snowplow nickname

There is one BIG difference between the Michigan and Minnesota snowplow contests.

nddot snowplow name announcement screengrab
Minnesota Life

ND reveals snowplow name winners, including one stolen from MN

We have to admit, North Dakota's residents did come up with some good names.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Plowable snow possible this weekend in Minnesota

Up to half a foot of snow could fall within the heaviest band.