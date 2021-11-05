Feeling festive? Check out these Christmas movies that were filmed in MN

Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Feeling festive? Here are the holiday movies that were filmed in Minnesota
'Tis the season.
'Tis the season start snuggling up and watching Christmas movies.

Christmas movie season already in full swing on cable TV, so here are some of the holiday movies that have been filmed in Minnesota — from the corny yet irresistible Hallmark and Lifetime films to big screen flicks: 

Bloomington/St. Paul/Edina/Minneapolis

Jingle All The Way, probably the most famous Christmas movie to be filmed in Minnesota, was shot at the Mall of America, on Wabasha Street and Mickey's Diner in St. Paul, at Bruce Avenue in Edina, and at a few Minneapolis locations including the Zumbro Cafe and the former Kid's Stuff toy store at Upton and 43rd, and at Hennepin Avenue Bridge.

It features Arnold Schwarzenegger attempting to find a Turbo Man action figure toy for his kid on Christmas Eve. The movie was released on the big screen in 1996.

Duluth

Christmas Break-In, which was filmed in Duluth in April 2018, is about a 9-year-old whose parents are late to pick her up from the last day of school before winter break. Then there's a blizzard, and a pair of bad guy s who kidnap the school's janitor. Izzy is tasked at saving the day. 

It stars Danny Glover and Denise Richards, with Duluth's Marshall School the main setting. It is available to watch on Netflix and YouTube. 

Isanti

The Christmas Listing, which premiered in 2020 on Lifetime, was filmed at the Erickson Farmstead, a wedding and event center in Isanti. It's about rival real estate agents who are invited to stay at a "Christmas Inn" to persuade its owners to give them the listing.

Minneapolis

A Chance of Snow, which premiered on Lifetime in December 1998, was filmed in Minneapolis. It's about a woman (JoBeth Williams) on the verge of divorcing her husband (Michael Ontkean) when they get stranded at the airport in Minnesota due to weather. 

Northfield

Love Always, Santa, which aired on the Hallmark channel in 2016, was mostly filmed in Northfield. It's about the daughter of a widow writing a letter to Santa asking for her mom to find love again. A struggling writer who took a job responding to letters as Santa is inspired by the daughter's letter. 

According to the Pioneer Press, Northfield's downtown, Bridge Square and several businesses were highlighted in the film.

Red Wing

Debbie Macomber's Mrs. Miracle, a 2009 Hallmark film set in Canada, includes overview shots of Red Wing, Minnesota. Starring James Van Der Beek and Dorris Roberts, it's about a single dad who falls in love and a housekeeper who is dubbed "Mrs. Miracle."

Rush City

A Christmas to Remember, which aired on CBS in December 1978, was filmed in Rush City. It's about a grandson who moves to his grandparents' farm during the Great Depression, eventually helping his grandfather deliver a surprise gift to the church on Christmas Eve. 

St. Paul

Aside from Jingle All The Way, St. Paul also has a claim on A Charlie Brown Christmas, a holiday special that first aired in 1965. It offers snowy scenes of the wintry St. Paul neighborhood where creator Charles Schulz grew up. Yes, this wasn't technically "filmed" in Minnesota, but it still counts. 

