MnDOT reveals 50 snowplow name finalists

MnDOT has unveiled the finalists for this year's "Name a Snowplow" contest, with the public now able to vote for their favorites,

The department said it received more than 11,000 submissions for the 2022 contest, with staff and leadership sorting through the entries to come up with a top 50. These handpicked submissions, much like last year, feature plenty of pop culture references (Lord Coldemort, Betty Whiteout), wintry puns (No More Mr. Ice Guy, Sweet Child O’ Brine) and local shout-outs (Giiwedin, Flake Superior).

Online voting is now open and runs through midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 26. People can vote for their eight favorites. Winners will be announced in February. Here are the 50 finalists:

A Snowplow Named De-icer All About That Snow Betty Whiteout Below Zero Hero Blade of Glory Blizzard of Oz C-3PSnow Catch My Drift Coldy Gopher Ctrl Salt Delete Dontcha Snow Edward Blizzardhands Everyday I’m Shovelin’ Flake Superior Frosty’s Demise Giiwedin (Ojibwe word for ‘north wind’) Halloween Blizzard Avenger How Now Orange Plow? Ičamna (Dakota word for ‘blizzard’) L’Plow du Nord Lord Coldemort Minnesnowta Mr. Plow No Business Like Snow Business No More Mr. Ice Guy Northern Express Not Snow Fast Oh Fer Snow Orange Thunder Orange You Glad To See Me? Plowasaurus Rex Plowin’ in the Wind Say it Ain’t Snow Scoop Dogg Scoopy Doo & Scraper Too Sir Plows-a-Lot Ski-U-Plow Skol Plow Sled Zeppelin Snow Big Deal Snowzilla Sweet Carol-brine Sweet Child O’ Brine Thawnos Timbrrrwolf The Big Leplowski The Iron Ranger Uff Da William Scrape-speare Winter Warrior

Each of the state's eight districts will receive one of the winning names. Last year's winning nicknames were:

Plowy McPlowFace – Metro District

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya – District 4

Duck Duck Orange Truck – District 1

Plow Bunyan – District 2

Snowbi Wan Kenobi – District 6

F. Salt Fitzgerald – District 7

Darth Blader – District 3

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow – District 8

North Dakota took a page from Minnesota's book (which actually took a page from Scotland, but whatever) and held its own name-a-plow contest late last year. You can see those winners here.