Here are the Twin Cities radio ratings for Nov-Dec. 2022

KOOL 108's Christmas hits proved a big success once again.

The latest Nielsen radio ratings are in for the Twin Cities, with KOOL 108 proving to be the king at Christmas once again.

KQQL, which plays nonstop Christmas hits starting from early November through the holiday season, posted an 11.4 share for the period between Nov. 10 and Dec. 7, which marks an increase on the 10.5 share it posted in December 2021.

It bumped sports talk KFAN 100.3 from the top spot it has occupied the past two months. Elsewhere, Radio Insight notes there was a rise for KDWB ahead of the departure of Tom Barnard, while KS-95 and MPR News also saw audience bumps.

The ratings are based on average quarter hour share for people ages 6 and up between 6 a.m. and midnight, Monday-Sunday. Shares are based on the number of people in the metro market who are listening at a given time.

In the latest Nielsen Audio ratings, KQQL is No. 1 with a 11.4 share, which means 11.4% of the people who were listening to the radio in the Twin Cities metro during quarter-hour segments (every 15-minute block) from 6 a.m. to midnight were listening to KOOL 108. 

Here are the ratings for Nov. 10–Dec. 7.

1. KOOL 108 – 11.4 (Classic Christmas hits).

2. KFAN – 7.5 (Sports)

3= MPR News – 6.7 (News/Talk)

3= KS-95 – 6.7 (Hot AC)

5= 93X – 6.0 (Rock)

5= 104.1 Jack FM — 6.0 (Adult hits)

7. KQRS – 5.8 (Classic Rock)

8. K102 – 5.4 (Country)

9. KTIS 98.5 – 4.6 (Country)

10. Classical MPR – 4.2 (Classical)

11. 101.3 KDWB – 4.1 (Contemporary)

12= Cities 97.1 – 4.0 (Hot AC)

12= WCCO–AM – 4.0 (News/Talk)

14= 89.3 The Current – 2.9 (Alternative)

14= 102.9 The Wolf – 2.9 (Country)

14= MyTalk 107.1 – 2.9 (Entertainment Talk)

17. Newstalk AM 1130 – 2.7 (Conservative Talk)

18. Love 105 – 1.6 (Soft AC)

19. 740 WDGY-AM – 1.3 (Oldies)

20. Hot 102.5 – 1.2 (Hop Hop/R&B)

21. Jazz 88 – 1.1 (Jazz)

22. 106.1 BOB FM - 1.0 (Classic Country)

23= 89.9 KMOJ – 0.3 (Adult R&B)

23= Radio K – 0.3 (Student alternative)

23= 94.9 El Rey - 0.3 (Regional Mexican)

26= SKOR North – 0.2 (Sports)

26= Lite FM – 0.2 (AC)

28= KFAN Plus – 0.1 (Sports)

28= Faith AM – 0.1 (Religious)

