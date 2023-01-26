Skip to main content
Here are the Twin Cities radio ratings from over the holidays

Here are the Twin Cities radio ratings from over the holidays

No prizes for guessing No. 1.

No prizes for guessing No. 1.

The latest radio ratings for the Twin Cities have been released, with KOOL 108 once again top of the pile at Christmas.

The station recorded a 15.0 rating in the period Dec. 8–Jan. 4, cashing in on its nonstop Christmas hits over the holiday period. It did represent a very small dip on the 15.1 rating it posted over Christmas 2021.

Christian station 98.5 KTIS also received a festive bump, leaping into third place with a 7.0 rating, behind sports talk station KFAN in second with a 7.5.

The ratings are based on average quarter hour share for people ages 6 and up between 6 a.m. and midnight, Monday-Sunday. Shares are based on the number of people in the metro market who are listening at a given time.

In the latest Nielsen Audio ratings, KQQL is No. 1 with a 15.0 share, which means 15% of the people who were listening to the radio in the Twin Cities metro during quarter-hour segments (every 15-minute block) from 6 a.m. to midnight were listening to KOOL 108. 

Here are the ratings for Dec. 8–Jan. 4

1. KOOL 108 – 15.0 (Classic Christmas hits).

2. KFAN – 7.5 (Sports)

3. KTIS 98.5 – 7.0 (Christian)

4. MPR News – 6.3 (News/Talk)

5. 93X – 6.1 (Rock)

6. KS-95 – 5.5 (Hot AC)

7. 104.1 Jack FM — 4.6 (Adult hits)

8= 101.3 KDWB – 4.5 (Contemporary)

8= KQRS – 4.5 (Classic Rock)

10. K102 – 4.4 (Country)

11. Cities 97.1 – 3.8 (Hot AC)

12. WCCO–AM – 3.7 (News/Talk)

13. Classical MPR – 3.5 (Classical)

14. MyTalk 107.1 – 3.1 (Entertainment Talk)

15. 102.9 The Wolf – 3.0 (Country)

16. 89.3 The Current – 2.6 (Alternative)

17. NewsTalk AM 1130 – 2.0 (Conservative Talk)

18= 106.1 BOB FM - 1.2 (Classic Country)

18= 740 WDGY-AM – 1.2 (Oldies)

20. Love 105 – 1.1 (Soft AC)

21. Hot 102.5 – 0.9 (Hop Hop/R&B)

22. Jazz 88 – 0.8 (Jazz)

23. 89.9 KMOJ – 0.5 (Adult R&B)

24. 94.9 El Rey – 0.4 (Regional Mexican)

25= SKOR North – 0.2 (Sports)

25= Radio K – 0.2 (Student alternative)

27= KFAN Plus – 0.1 (Syndicated sports)

27= Faith AM – 0.1 (Religious)

27= Lite FM – 0.1 (AC)

27= Relevant Radio WLOL 1330AM – 0.1 (Catholic talk)

