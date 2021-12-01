Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Here is Polaris' new electric Ranger off-road vehicle
The Minnesota-based company unveiled the electric UTV on Wednesday.
Polaris has introduced the all-new, electric version of its Ranger off-road vehicle more than a year after announcing it inked a deal with Zero Motorcycles

The Medina, Minnesota-based company on Wednesday announced the release of the Ranger XP Kinetic. The vehicle is designed for landowners, farmers, ranchers and hunters, offering a quiet ride and zero emissions, as well as more durability and performance compared to the traditional models, Polaris touts.

“Ranger XP Kinetic is built for our hard-working customers who take pride in their work, value accomplishment, and are always looking for ways to maximize their productivity,” said Steve Menneto, president of Polaris Off-Road. “Ranger XP Kinetic unlocks the benefits of electrification to enable these customers to drive efficiency and get more done, giving them the power to do more than ever before.” 

The UTV comes in two trims, the XP Kinetic Premium with 14.9 kWh of lithium-ion battery capacity, starting at $24,999, and the XP Kinetic Ultimate with 29.8 kWh of battery capacity, starting at $29,999. While the vehicle costs more upfront compared to most of Polaris' UTVs, the company says it has fewer moving parts, so it has lower maintenance costs over time. 

The XR Kinetic boasts fast and convenient charging, with Polaris saying it can be plugged into a standard wall outlet and reach a full charge from 0% in five hours. Polaris has also partnered with Qmerit for customers who want to add a 240-volt charging system on their property, which will charge the XR Kinetic faster by about 50%. 

The vehicles are available with an "infotainment" screen powered by Ride Command technology, which allows riders to see the estimated remaining range on their vehicle.

The Ranger XP Kinetic boasts "unmatched power and torque," and can effortlessly tow 2,500 pounds and haul 1,250 pounds, Polaris says. 

The Ranger XP Kinetic is Polaris' first electric vehicle from its partnership with Zero Motorcycles. A variety of electric vehicles across Polaris' portfolio of ATVs, snowmobiles and UTVs are expected in the future. 

“Electrifying an already class-leading product is a very complicated undertaking, but with Polaris we had the advantage of starting with both the best UTV in the industry and a very talented and collaborative team,” said Sam Paschel, CEO of Zero Motorcycles. “The combination of Zero Motorcycles’ technology, our passion for electrification as a powertrain solutions provider, and Polaris’ dedication to consumer-led innovation has created an all-new electric Ranger that delivers an incredible rider experience.”

Pre-orders for the XP Kinetic begin Wednesday, with shipments of the vehicles expected to start next summer, the Star Tribune said

