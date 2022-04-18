Here's how much April 2022 weather has sucked in Minnesota

It's OK to say it: April weather has sucked way more than usual in Minnesota.

Eighteen days into this supposedly "better than winter" month and it has rained or snowed 13 days and the average high temp has been just over 46 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Fourteen days have had below normal temps, with this latest stretch of five days featuring temps 10-20 degrees below normal. And that damn wind. Did you know that the wind has gusted above 30 mph in the Twin Cities 14 of the 18 days this April?

Perhaps you noticed that 58 mph gust on April 14 or that 51 mph gust April 12 or that 50 mph gust April 11 or that 47 mph gust April 15 or that 46 mph gust April 10.

But hey, it was sunny on Saturday and our kids' hands didn't freeze at the playground for at least 3-4 minutes. Bold North.

Since the turn of the century, only two Aprils in the Twin Cities have sucked as much as this one has, although the 2022 version of the Fools month has 12 days to correct itself before going down in history as 100% miserable.

You know what the average high temp in the Twin Cities has been in April in recent years? Prepare to be jealous. Behold, April in the Twin Cities every year since 2000:

2021: 57.1 degrees (average high temp) -- 14 days over 60, a few over 70, one at 85

2020: 55.4 degrees -- 14 days at least 60 degrees, and three over 70

2019: 55.2 degrees -- 9 days over 60 degrees and four at 70 or warmer

2018: 47.4 degrees -- this one was miserable with 26.1 inches of snow.

2017: 59.3 degrees -- 14 days over 60 and five at 70-plus

2016: 56.9 degrees -- 12 days over 60, including six straight days between 71 and 80

2015: 59.9 degrees -- 17 days over 60 (it was 84 on April 1!)

2014: 51.4 degrees -- 9 days over 60 and a couple in the 70s

2013: 48.6 degrees -- 6.4 inches of snow at MSP on April 18, it was a bad April

2012: 59.6 degrees -- 14 days over 60 and a few over 70

2011: 55.1 degrees -- 10 days over 60

2010: 65.5 degrees -- 27 days over 60! Coldest temp was a morning low of 32

2009: 57.4 degrees -- 12 days over 60 including a high of 85 on April 23

2008: 52.9 degrees -- 10 days over 60 and a few 70s

2007: 57.5 degrees -- 16 days over 60, all of them consecutively to end the month

2006: 63.4 degrees -- 19 days over 60 and a bunch of 70s

2005: 61.7 degrees -- 17 days over 60 and eight over 70

2004: 61.7 degrees -- 14 days over 60, and one day at 88 and another at 91 degrees

2003: 57.8 degrees -- 16 days over 60, a handful over 70 and one at 89 degrees

2002: 54.9 degrees -- 11 days over 60 and three between 84 and 91 degrees

2001: 57.7 degrees -- 12 days over 60, including seven over 70 degrees

2000: 56.6 degrees -- 13 days over 60, including six over 70 degrees

If you're counting, April 2022 has produced two days with temps over 60. Cold, miserable, wet and windy.

And it gets worse with every step you take to the north. If you think it's miserable in the Twin Cities, try April in St. Cloud, Brainerd, Bemidji or Duluth – where they've also had to contend with much more snow.

Welcome to Minnesota.

