Here are some 2022 holiday shipping deadlines to keep in mind

With the holiday season in full swing, it's important to keep track of shipping deadline dates for various carriers and retailers to get your mail sent or received in time.

Some dates could be affected by weather and a higher frequency of packages being shipped, so the earlier you get your orders in the better.

Here's a list of carrier shipping deadlines, followed by retailers:

Ground, freight priority: Dec. 14

Express saver, 3-day freight: Dec. 20

FedEx 2-day, 2-day freight: Dec. 21

FedEx Standard, priority and first overnight: Dec. 22

FedEx SameDay: Dec. 23

UPS 3-day select: Dec. 20

UPS 2nd day air: Dec. 21

UPS next day air: Dec. 22

Ground shipping: Dates vary based on your location. Click here to calculate how long it will take for your package to arrive at its destination.

USPS retail ground service and first class mail: Dec. 17

Priority mail: Dec. 19

Priority mail express: Dec.23 (Dec. 21 for Alaska and Hawaii)

Last day to order items eligible for one-day delivery: Dec. 23

Last day to order items eligible for same-day delivery and for free two-hour grocery delivery: Dec. 24

Standard shipping: Dec. 20

Expedited (by noon local time, same-day delivery only): Dec. 24

Standard and expedited shipping: Dec. 16

Standard: Dec. 19

Expedited (for orders in by 1 p.m. CT): Dec. 20

Standard shipping: Dec. 14

Standard: Dec. 21

Expedited (by 10 a.m. CT): Dec. 22

Standard: Dec. 18

Expedited: Dec. 23

Standard: Dec. 22

Same-day delivery: Dec. 24