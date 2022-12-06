Skip to main content
Here's the Minnesota schedule for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

Here's the Minnesota schedule for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

It'll make numerous stops across Minnesota.

Canadian Pacific

It'll make numerous stops across Minnesota.

After a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back this festive season, and will tour Minnesota between Dec. 11-16.

The 1,000-foot-long train, which features 14 cars decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights, will pass through 19 Minnesota cities during its five-day passage through the state, with musical entertainment on each stop provided by Alan Doyle and  Kelly Prescott.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Sunday, Dec. 11

3:40–4:15 p.m. Winona Amtrak Station: 65 East Mark Street 2022-12-11 3:30 PM 3:45 PM - 4:15 PM Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott

5:30–6:15 p.m. Wabasha: Gamble Avenue railway crossing by Bruegger Park.

8–8:45 p.m. Hastings: Canadian Pacific Depot, 500 East Second Street.

Monday, Dec. 12

5–5:45 p.m. Cottage Grove: West Point Douglas Road, ​South of Seiben Bridge, in front of Youth Service Bureau.

6:45–8 p.m. St. Paul: Union Depot, 214 E 4th Street (activities in the station start at 5 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 13

4:45–5:30 p.m. Golden Valley: Railway Crossing at Golden Hills Drive.

6–6:45 p.m. St. Louis Park: Railway crossing at the intersection of W. Lake Street & Library Lane.

8–8:45 p.m. Minneapolis: Lions Park on 37th Avenue between 37th & Stinson Blvd.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

4:15–5 p.m. Loretto: Hennepin County Road 19 railway crossing.

5:45–6:30 p.m. Buffalo: 5th Street Northeast crossing, west side of tracks.

7:15–8 p.m. Annandale: West side of Downtown Park, over the Oak Avenue crossing.

8:55–9:30 p.m. Eden Valley: State Street railway crossing.

Thursday, Dec. 15

10:15–10:45 a.m. Glenwood: Canadian Pacific Station, 20 15th St. NE.

11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m: Alexandria: 8th Avenue East railroad crossing by Hubbard Feed Mill at 8th and Nokomis

2:30–3:15 p.m. Detroit Lakes: Holmes Street Railroad Crossing near Holmes Community Center, 826 Summit.

4:20–4:50 p.m. Mahmomen: West of U.S. 59 and south of E. Washington Avenue.

6–6:45 p.m. Plummer: Main railway crossing on Central Avenue.

7:30–8:15 p.m. Thief River Falls: Canadian Pacific Depot, 405 3rd St. E.

Friday, Dec. 16

4:15–5 p.m. Elbow Lake: U.S. State Hwy 59 railway crossing.

Next Up

holiday-train-3
MN Lifestyle

Here's the Minnesota schedule for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

It'll make numerous stops across Minnesota.

RogerEbnetMugshotYellowStone
MN News

Charges: Minnesota elementary school teacher sexually assaulted 3 boys

The incidents were captured on video taken inside an elementary school classroom.

Police tape
MN News

Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening

It happened around 6:10 p.m. on the city's East Side.

Kollie Jr.
MN News

Woman killed in Moorhead identified as suspect's mother

An appeal has been issued to find the suspect's vehicle, which remains missing.

Hamilton
TV, Movies and The Arts

Ticket details released for 5-week run of 'Hamilton' in Minneapolis

The tour of the production has been delayed twice due to the pandemic.

GummiesDeathByGummyBears
MN News

Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against 3 THC edible retailers

The board has received 46 complaints in the past four months regarding the products.

Screen Shot 2022-12-05 at 2.53.55 PM
MN News

ATF now investigating fire at Lyndale Avenue apartment building

It was the second fire at a vacant building owned by the same landlord that was being used by squatters in the past few months.

FB_IMG_1668547011137
Sponsored Story

Let the good times roll

Minnesota Roller Derby is back!

StumpysGoogleMaps
MN Food & Drink

Beloved restaurant in southeastern MN to close after 40 years

A final night of celebrations is scheduled for Dec. 17.

PrinsburgGoogle
MN News

MN town shelves ordinance allowing residents to sue abortion providers

Attorney General Keith Ellison advised the town to not go forward with the ordinance.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weird

MnDOT's now-annual Name a Snowplow contest is back again

Aaaaaaaand go!

Spring Street Tavern
MN News

Man shot dead inside Minneapolis tavern is identified

The suspect is being held on probable cause murder.

Related

holiday-train-3
Minnesota Life

Holiday Train to make 25 stops in Minnesota Dec. 5-14

The First stop is in Rochester and the last stop will be in Elbow Lake.

train derailment Douglas County 3-1-19
MN News

Canadian Pacific train derails in west-central Minnesota

The derailment happened north of Alexandria near the town of Carlos.

movies in the parks
Places to Go

Check out the 'Movies in the Park' schedule in Minneapolis

Screenings get underway in June and last into September.

245160433_1298100300661880_2952817793773167852_n
Minnesota Life

Gallery: 'World's biggest' bounce house theme park coming to Twin Cities

The touring extravaganza is stopping in the west metro this spring.

Screen Shot 2021-03-09 at 8.17.36 PM
MN News

Canadian Pacific to 'significantly speed up' removal of derailed train

Local residents had been told to expect disturbances and disruption until the summer.

MN Weird

Photos: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train shines at Union Depot

The train stopped in St. Paul this past weekend.

Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 9.15.54 AM
MN Lifestyle

St. Paul's Union Depot announces 2022 holiday event schedule

Events this year will include the European Christmas Market, North Pole Express and bake sale.

MN News

A brightly lit holiday train is making several stops in Minnesota

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making 21 stops in the state.