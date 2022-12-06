Here's the Minnesota schedule for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

After a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back this festive season, and will tour Minnesota between Dec. 11-16.

The 1,000-foot-long train, which features 14 cars decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights, will pass through 19 Minnesota cities during its five-day passage through the state, with musical entertainment on each stop provided by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Sunday, Dec. 11

3:40–4:15 p.m. Winona Amtrak Station: 65 East Mark Street 2022-12-11 3:30 PM 3:45 PM - 4:15 PM Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott

5:30–6:15 p.m. Wabasha: Gamble Avenue railway crossing by Bruegger Park.

8–8:45 p.m. Hastings: Canadian Pacific Depot, 500 East Second Street.

Monday, Dec. 12

5–5:45 p.m. Cottage Grove: West Point Douglas Road, ​South of Seiben Bridge, in front of Youth Service Bureau.

6:45–8 p.m. St. Paul: Union Depot, 214 E 4th Street (activities in the station start at 5 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 13

4:45–5:30 p.m. Golden Valley: Railway Crossing at Golden Hills Drive.

6–6:45 p.m. St. Louis Park: Railway crossing at the intersection of W. Lake Street & Library Lane.

8–8:45 p.m. Minneapolis: Lions Park on 37th Avenue between 37th & Stinson Blvd.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

4:15–5 p.m. Loretto: Hennepin County Road 19 railway crossing.

5:45–6:30 p.m. Buffalo: 5th Street Northeast crossing, west side of tracks.

7:15–8 p.m. Annandale: West side of Downtown Park, over the Oak Avenue crossing.

8:55–9:30 p.m. Eden Valley: State Street railway crossing.

Thursday, Dec. 15

10:15–10:45 a.m. Glenwood: Canadian Pacific Station, 20 15th St. NE.

11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m: Alexandria: 8th Avenue East railroad crossing by Hubbard Feed Mill at 8th and Nokomis

2:30–3:15 p.m. Detroit Lakes: Holmes Street Railroad Crossing near Holmes Community Center, 826 Summit.

4:20–4:50 p.m. Mahmomen: West of U.S. 59 and south of E. Washington Avenue.

6–6:45 p.m. Plummer: Main railway crossing on Central Avenue.

7:30–8:15 p.m. Thief River Falls: Canadian Pacific Depot, 405 3rd St. E.

Friday, Dec. 16

4:15–5 p.m. Elbow Lake: U.S. State Hwy 59 railway crossing.